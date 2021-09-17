Ethereum’s rise to the top position seems unstoppable

The CEO and founder of deVere Group, one of the largest independent financial advisory organizations in the world, predicted that Ether’s performance will continue to outperform Bitcoin throughout 2021.

Nigel Green also believes that the value of Ether will exceed that of Bitcoin within a few years: “Ethereum is outperforming Bitcoin, and it is safe to expect this trend to continue for the remainder of 2021.“

This year the price of Ethereum has risen by more than 300%, while Bitcoin “only” by 55%. “In fact, it outperformed all other benchmark assets in the first half of this year“said Green.

The analyst attributed two key factors to Ethereum’s stellar performance in 2021: it has a higher real-world usage potential, and it’s the most popular smart contract platform on the market. “This highlights the value of the network not only as a platform for developers, but also as a global financial utility.“

Second, Green explained that investors’ enthusiasm for the “revolutionary“The transition to ETH 2.0 represents a major boost for both Ethereum and blockchain technology as a whole:

Ultimately, this will mean that its value will surpass that of Bitcoin, probably within five years. […] Ethereum’s rise to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable. “

Despite everything, the firm’s executive is not bearish on Bitcoin: he remains confident that Bitcoin will reach and surpass its current all-time high of $ 65,000 by the end of 2021.

In early June, deVere launched a fixed-yield bond that tracks Bitcoin and Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Related: Celsius CEO: Ether ‘flippening’ is already underway

According to the British cryptocurrency exchange CoinJar, Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin in almost every parameter: number of transactions, total value transacted, daily active wallets, transaction fees and revenue generated by mining.

Furthermore, Ether volumes on Coinbase surpassed those of Bitcoin for the first time this month.