Ethereum’s whales quietly filled with ETH as the broader market panicked

Ethereum collapsed with the market during the latest crash and has yet to recover to previous levels. The collapse was characterized by sell-offs and liquidations from all angles, which continued even as the price fell further. Fear of a bear market triggered this phenomenon, as investors wanted to get out before the price dropped further. But not all of them followed this dumping trend.

Whales have always been known to move differently than small investors when it comes to the cryptocurrency market and this time around it was no different. While panicked investors sold their holdings at low prices, these whales quietly swallowed the ETH dumped on the market, once again increasing their dominance of the market.

Whales get their fill of ETH

In recent weeks, whales have taken advantage of falling market values ​​to buy cryptocurrencies at what can be said to be essentially a discount. Ethereum’s price had dropped to $ 2,100 following the crash, leaving even more room for whales to increase their holdings. Smaller investors followed suit, but only after the whales bought hundreds of millions of dollars worth of ETH.

During this period, the number of addresses holding more than 10,000 ETH on their balances had also increased significantly. These whales had a combined purchase of more than $ 500 million in ETH in just a couple of weeks.

ETH Recovers to $ 2,400 After Collapse | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

This renewed support from whales and small investors has worked to slow the decline of the digital asset. But it proved not to be enough to trigger a rebound down to the previous values. Despite growing support from these large investors, the market remained in extreme fear, indicating intense distrust on the part of investors. This has led them to refrain from putting more money on the market.

Ethereum struggles to stay afloat

Since the collapse to $ 2,100, Ethereum has had a hard time catching up on the market. While a rebound triggered by the pioneering cryptocurrency bitcoin saw it recover above $ 2,400, it hasn’t seen much in the way of upward momentum since then. Indicators indicate that the week is unfolding with continued low momentum for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capacity. He had previously tested the $ 2,700 point on Wednesday, but promptly took a downside shot that brought it back to $ 2,400.

ETH is trading below its 5-day, 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages for the first time in a year. Market sentiment remains bearish and further bearish is expected as whale support eases. At the time of writing, the digital asset is trading at $ 2,461, down 2.97% in the past 24 hours. Trading volume has increased significantly over the same time period, but has yet to translate into a higher value for the asset.

Image from Nairametrics, chart from TradingView.com