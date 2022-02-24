Ethical? Grupo Sura bought shares from minorities at 20,000 pesos, knowing that they were undervalued

Grupo Sura today declined the takeover bid for Nugil SAS for up to 22.88% of Grupo Nutresa at US$10.48 per share. Sura’s position is irrelevant, since it is not clear that they can sell while they are in OPA. In addition, they own 35.2% of the shares of Grupo Nutresa, well above what the bidder is looking for. What is striking is the Grupo Sura statement.

During the 10 years prior to the takeover bids, Grupo Sura’s shares fell by around 75% in dollars. Administrators may have felt untouchable and never had to answer to anyone. Moreover, its administrators and board of directors authorized share repurchase plans for around 20 thousand pesos per share, removing minority shareholders, who were the most affected. That seemed fine to them.

Very astute, they now say that the “fundamental value” of the assets they own is practically through the roof. Knowing this, why did they allow their shares to remain undervalued for so long? If they knew the assets were worth much more, why did they somehow take advantage of minority shareholders by buying them back at such undervalued prices?

The truth is that a new chapter is coming. It is not yet known if Gilinski will be successful or not in this round of OPA. Acceptances usually arrive on the last day.

But if “strategic partners with whom fundamental purposes are shared”, as the Sura Group statement says, it means bringing in vulture funds such as General Atlantic, so that they demand a guaranteed return in dollars that doubles their investment (in pesos they ended up multiplying their investment by 3.7 times), and at the expense of Sura’s minority shareholders, the administrators and members of the board of directors will quickly realize that they would have big differences with the new partners.

The new shareholders have a very clear concept about the creation of intrinsic value per share.

A kind of expensive debt disguised as capital would not be among the options that the new shareholders would look at positively. Public companies have an obligation to render accounts to their shareholders.

Whatever happens, on February 28 with the takeover bids for Sura and Nutresa, what the administrators and directors of Grupo Sura can be sure of is that they will have an important counterweight that the new shareholders are willing to exercise.

The first order of business would be to ask current board members and managers to be transparent with the market about their search for a “strategic partner.” A partner to whom Sura has to give money (via guarantees) so that the administrators can enlarge their emporium at the expense of minority shareholders will not be well received.

The main investment banks and stockbrokers in the country, on average, see a significant drop in the price of Grupo Sura and Grupo Nutresa shares after the second takeover bids.

For example, BTG Pactual estimates that the possible price after the second takeover bids for Grupo Sura and Grupo Nutresa would be 25,900 pesos per share for the financial conglomerate, and 26,000 pesos per share for the food conglomerate.

According to the bank’s projections, the shareholders would have a depreciation of around 33% in the case of Sura and in the case of Nutresa they could lose up to 37% of their value.

In this new era, results will most certainly be demanded. And the first ones who will have to give explanations and present concrete plans, not terse statements, will be those who have had the reins and management of Grupo Sura. No one invests 8 billion pesos just to have coffee on boards of directors.

* Gabriel Gilinski is a shareholder of SEMANA Publications.