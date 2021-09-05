Ethical sneakers run on the stock exchange. DiCaprio and Federer make their shoes – Economy

It will not be on a tennis court, but the final battle between Roger Federer and Leonardo DiCaprio will take place on Wall Street, who are about to land on the New York Stock Exchange in their ecological sneakers. The Swiss champion is among the shareholders of On, a Zurich-based company that manufactures vegan sports shoes. Now the ecological actor also wants to follow in his footsteps. Nothing to do, however, with the unscrupulous cynicism of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, the financier played by DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s film of the same name. The actor, in fact, was convinced to invest in the Allbirds of San Francisco only thanks to the environmentalist approach of the creator of the brand, the former captain of the team …

It won’t be on a tennis court, but the final battle between will take place on Wall Street Roger Federer And Leonardo Dicaprio, which are about to land at the New York Stock Exchange with theirs ecological sneakers. The Swiss champion is among the shareholders of On, a Zurich-based company that manufactures vegan sports shoes. Now the ecological actor also wants to follow in his footsteps. Nothing to do, however, with the unscrupulous cynicism of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, the financier played by DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s film of the same name. The actor, in fact, was convinced to invest in the Allbirds of San Francisco only thanks to the environmentalist approach of the creator of the brand, the former captain of the New Zealand national football team Tim Brown, who makes his shoes with strictly natural materials. or recycled.

Dasher running shoes, for example, are made with eucalyptus fiber, merino wool and sugar cane and have also been popular with former President Barack Obama. According to Allbirds, the shoe emits 9 pounds of carbon dioxide per pair, about 30 percent less than the average sneakers, many of which are made with synthetic plastics that end up in landfills or pollute the natural environment. The materials of the Allbirds, on the other hand, come from South African organic farms and use only recycled plastic for the laces, castor oil for the soles and recycled cardboard for the packaging.

Brown is convinced that the trend must be reversed according to which “the fashion industry is the one that contributes most to the production of CO2, after that of fossil fuels”.

The Allbirds have been so successful in these five years of life, that at the end of August Brown presented the documents for the Nasdaq listing, with an estimated value of one billion dollars. Just like Federer with the On brand, which focuses heavily on recycled materials. Federer who, in 2017, when he was thinking of making a film about him, said that he would have seen DiCaprio well as an interpreter. The upper, lining and laces of the On shoes, created by David Allemann, are all made of recycled polyester. The result is a tennis-inspired sneaker with a significantly reduced environmental impact.

On shoes registered an increase of over 200% in online shoe sales during the pandemic and the landing on the stock market, it should materialize by the autumn, with an overall valuation of the Swiss group of approximately 5 billion dollars. On and Allbirds aren’t the only hugely successful eco-friendly sneakers. The Veja are also great, flaunted at the feet of the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan. The Veja are flat sailing sneakers made in eco-friendly materials. For Meghan Markle, ecological sneakers are the perfect finishing touch with sporty casual looks based on anorak and skinny jeans.

But when it comes to sneakers, talking about sustainability is a bit like walking through a minefield. Those who use leather are exposed to the accusations of animal rights activists and when it comes to alternative materials, which ones are truly eco-friendly? The questions pile up in front of a mind-boggling business that produces an average of 25 billion pairs a year (about 34 million a day) and they get more and more confused in front of the production of these very white objects of desire, as basic in look as they are. difficult to create. If Federer and DiCaprio have found the right way to break into the stock market, it is not necessarily the right way to save the planet.