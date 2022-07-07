Ethics and professionalism, the basis of the new Mexican angiology

–This content is sponsored–

Clinical knowledge is perhaps one of the most valuable studies for humanity since its origins and today we are going through a historical stage where scientific research, innovation, technology and medical specialty are essential to face a challenging scenario.

Given this situation, ethics and professionalism are two pillars that must support the prestige of those who specialize in caring for the health of human beings, which is why Dr. Gerardo Lozano Balderas represents a generation of angiologists who have helped consolidate the transformation of the specialty in the country, using its knowledge in the most innovative treatments to manage serious problems that can put the life or limb of patients at risk.

Being a doctor certified by the Mexican Council of General Surgery and the Mexican Council of Angiology, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Dr. Gerardo Lozano specializes in performing minimally invasive outpatient surgeries for the treatment of varicose veins and stays of 2 or 3 days for complex problems. lack of circulation, limb salvage, aortic aneurysms, venous thrombosis, among others.

These avant-garde procedures, according to Dr. Lozano himself, require not only clinical knowledge, which he considers very valuable due to the importance of scientific research, innovation and technology for its correct application; but mainly they need ethics and professionalism.

“Both are two pillars that must support the prestige of those who specialize in caring for the health of human beings, what we do is treat patients with varicose veins or circulation problems, without this representing reaching terrible situations such as loss of limbs or unnecessary amputations,” he explains.

Dr. Gerardo Lozano / Photo: Courtesy.



Gerardo Lozano has studies of Improvement of Endovascular Techniques at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, ​​Spain. In addition to training in Laparoscopic Surgery, endorsed by ITESM and the Texas Endosurgery Institute of San Antonio, USA. But beyond knowledge, his main tool is his human sense.

“We use innovation to carry out state-of-the-art procedures. There are specialties that try to treat these diseases with old techniques or very large surgeries with a prolonged recovery. But beyond that, what we do is raise awareness that these are delicate conditions that can transform people’s quality of life.”

For Dr. Lozano, varicose vein surgery goes far beyond an aesthetic issue, although many people approach him for this reason. It is about having a better quality of life through proper evaluation, treatment and in certain cases, surgery.

Circulation diseases have become a global alert that must be treated properly, under the new protocols and with the innovation and technology that exist today. This is where the commitment lies for this new generation of Mexican specialists, who continue to prepare for new challenges in the future.