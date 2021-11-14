Ethiopia, another roundup among the Salesians: “Fr Cesare Bullo arrested”. Humanitarian worker Alberto Livoni released after 7 days

The Italian priest Cesare Bullo, director of the Don Bosco Center in Ethiopia, was arrested Saturday by security forces in Addis Ababa. Another raid that hit the Salesian mission, on the same day when the good news of the release of Alberto Livoni, the Emilian humanitarian worker detained since Saturday 6 November in a police station in the capital awaiting confirmation on the lawfulness of his payment of money intended for refugees. The NGO of which Livoni is the coordinator for Ethiopia, the Vis (International Volunteer for Development), confirmed: “We are finally happy to announce the release of our colleague, who has been detained in Ethiopia in recent days”.

To give the news of the arrest of Don Bullo is instead The Republic, who told how yesterday the agents returned to the Salesians to arrest the 80 year old priest. November 5 had been the first break-in in the mother house of the Salesian mission, in Gotera district. Several religious and volunteers had been arrested, almost all of Tigrinya origin. On November 6 then it was the turn of Alberto Livoni. Released thanks to an “operation conducted by the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia”, reads the statement from the Vis. “We remain apprehensive for the two local Vis operators still held in custody, we continue to follow their situation, also hoping for their immediate release”, concludes the note.

The arrest of the 65-year-old Livoni it was carried out by security forces at his home in Addis Ababa after a raid and with him the other two operators of the local staff of the Vis were stopped. According to media rumors, the Ethiopian authorities wanted to ascertain why the coordinator of the Vis had sold about 20 thousand dollars to a person: even if no accusations were formalized, the Ethiopian investigators suspected that the funds were used to help the militiamen of the Popular Front of liberation of Tigray (Fplt) now launched to conquer the capital, and not just refugees. The Vis in Ethiopia supports the Salesians in schooling and vocational training projects for young people and is very active in northern Tigray.