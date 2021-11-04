Ethiopia approves state of emergency, US fears by population – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ADDIS ABABA, 04 NOV – Ethiopian deputies voted in favor of a state of emergency six months after the advance of the rebels towards the capital, causing the alarm of the United States that fear a worsening of the humanitarian crisis in the country of the Horn of Africa. The civil war, in fact, which broke out a year ago, has reduced hundreds of thousands of people to starvation.



The conflict, which began with a military offensive in northern Ethiopia against the local government Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF) party by decision of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed – Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019 – has since extended to the neighboring regions of the Afar and Amhara, where the city of Kemissie is located, recently conquered by the Tplf and located about 400 kilometers north of the capital.



Tplf spokesman Getachew Reda spoke about the alliance with the Oromo Liberation Army (Ola), while a senior official of Usaid, the United States agency for international development, raised the alarm on the serious repercussions of this situation due to the already serious problems of Ethiopia.



“We can only assume that any march to Addis Ababa could expand displacement, needs and suffering for the Ethiopian people,” the official told AFP.



“It will certainly increase the need for humanitarian assistance, complicating the possibility of providing it,” he added. (HANDLE).

