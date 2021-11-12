Ethiopia, because Alberto Livoni, the Italian aid worker of a Salesian NGO, was arrested

Alberto Livoni, an Italian aid worker from the NGO Vis, was arrested in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The official reasons for the provision are still unknown.

Alberto Livoni, an Italian aid worker from the Salesian NGO Vis (International Volunteer for Development) was placed in custody ad Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia: the man – fifty-year-old of Emilian origins and with a long experience in the world of international cooperation – was involved in a wave of arrests launched by the Ethiopian government against dozens of people suspected of having given support to Tigrinya fighters. In Livoni, in particular, the sale of a briefcase containing one million birr – an amount equal to about 20 thousand dollars – with the suspicion that the money was used to help the guerrillas. This reconstruction, however, has not been confirmed at the moment by VIS sources heard by Fanpage.it: “Livoni is currently in custody – and not under arrest – in a police station in Addis Ababa. He was questioned. He is the ‘country manager’ for Ethiopia of our NGO. We do not yet know the reasons for the arrest because they have not been communicated to us, but we do not exclude that he may have circulated around the country with sums of money, which on the other hand it is part of his duties, there would be nothing strange “.

What is happening in Ethiopia

The Ethiopian police would therefore have acted for “security reasons”; the suspicion, however, is that the operation was carried out with the intent of repressing any form of support for the Tigrinya guerrillas, in a context in which a conflict between the Ethiopian federal forces and the fighters has been going on for more than a year the Front for the Liberation of the People of Tigrè (Tplf); the latter in recent weeks have managed to conquer several important cities and would be located about 300 kilometers from Addis Ababa, so much so that at the beginning of November Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed – Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2019 and considered the great “hope” African before the outbreak of the conflict – allegedly suffered pressure to leave the country after the declaration of a six-month state of national emergency, officially with the aim of “protecting civilians from atrocities” committed by the TPLF. In fact, the measure has given special powers to the federal security forces in a desperate attempt to face the advance of the Tigers. In the meantime, for days the main embassies – including the US one – have invited their compatriots to leave the country, with the same diplomats and their families who have begun to organize a hasty departure.

Senior UN officials also expelled from Ethiopia

Livoni was allegedly placed in custody on 6 November and the day before some agents went to carry out a search in a center run by the Salesians in the Gottera area. Inside there were 17 people, including Ethiopian and Eritrean priests and laity who lived in the structure. “They were all taken to a secret location where they would now be detained,” wrote Fides, the press agency of Propaganda Fide (Vatican). Victims of the action of the Addis Ababa authorities also the United Nations. Last month, seven senior UN officials were expelled from Ethiopia on suspicion of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. Two days ago, however, 16 UN employees were abducted and are now detained in the capital.