Ethiopia, “Don Cesare Bullo listened to by the police but is not under arrest”. Humanitarian worker Alberto Livoni released after 8 days

The Italian priest Cesare Bullo, 80 years old, director of the Don Bosco Center in Ethiopia, has been heard by the Ethiopian police regarding their activities in Ethiopia. However, he is not under arrest as he had reported The Republic. He is on the loose and is lending himself to various depositions, always assisted by the Embassy of Italy. Instead, the Emilian humanitarian worker was released Alberto Livoni, arrested eight days ago in Addis Ababa awaiting confirmation on the lawfulness of his payment money intended for refugees. Also free i 17 between Salesian priests, brothers and employees in the Center who had been arrested on 5 November by government military forces in an education center in the Gottera area.

“They returned home after being interrogated for a long time”, sources in Ethiopia report who also speak of moments of tension. In any case, the situation would remain delicate. In the interrogations, the central question would have been that of the financial aspects of the school, as if the main reason for the detention by the military was linked to an economic interest. The NGO of which Livoni is the coordinator for Ethiopia, the Vis (International Volunteer for Development), confirmed: “We are finally happy to announce the release of our colleague, who has been detained in Ethiopia in recent days”.

The arrest of the 65-year-old it had been carried out by security forces at his home in Addis Ababa after a raid and together with him the other two operators of the local staff of the Vis were stopped. According to media rumors, the Ethiopian authorities wanted to ascertain why the coordinator of the Vis had sold about 20 thousand dollars to a person: even if no accusations were formalized, the Ethiopian investigators suspected that the funds were used to help the militiamen of the Popular Front of liberation of Tigray (Fplt) now launched to conquer the capital, and not just refugees. The Vis in Ethiopia supports the Salesians in schooling and vocational training projects for young people and is very active in northern Tigray.

On November 5th there was a premiere break-in in the mother house of the Salesian mission, in Gotera district. Several religious and volunteers had been arrested, almost all of Tigrinya origin. Then on November 6 it was Livoni’s turn. Which was released thanks to an “operation conducted by the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia”, reads the statement from the Vis.