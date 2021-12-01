Ethiopia: government, Lalibela reconquered Unesco heritage – Ultima Ora

(ANSA-AFP) – ADDIS ABABA, 01 DEC – Ethiopia declared today that the forces of the federal government have regained control of the site of Lalibela, a Unesco world heritage site conquered by the Tigray rebels last August in the war between the two parties for over a year. Last week, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed left for the front with the aim of leading soldiers to the front line after the rebels declared the conquest of large parts of the country on their advance towards the capital, Addis Ababa. .



Forces loyal to Abiy today announced that they have “captured the historic city of Lalibela”, in the Amhara region and famous for its 12th-century rock-cut monolithic churches, as well as regaining control of its international airport. The statement adds that the forces in favor of the government are “marching in the city of Sekota”, always in the same region bordering Tigrè, north of Ethiopia, while there are fighting up to Debre Sina, a city located less than 200 kilometers from Addis Ababa.



