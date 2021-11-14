Ethiopia, Italian aid worker Alberto Livoni- Corriere.it released

from Chronicle editing

The Emilian humanitarian worker returns to freedom after an eight-day detention.

This was confirmed by the NGO whose coordinator in the African state, Vis

Alberto Livoni was released, the Emilian humanitarian worker detained since Saturday 6 November in a police station in Addis Ababa awaiting confirmation of the legitimacy of his payment of money destined for refugees. This was confirmed by the NGO whose coordinator for Ethiopia, Vis (International Volunteer for Development). Finally we are pleased to announce the release of our colleague Alberto Livoni, held in custody in Ethiopia in recent days, wrote the Vis on his website. The operation conducted by the Italian Embassy in Ethiopia, to which our thanks go for the tireless commitment, led today to release the Italian VIS operator in good condition, is added in the press release.

Two other cooperators still in custody

We remain apprehensive for the two local VIS operators still held in custody, we continue to follow their situation hoping for their immediate release as well, concludes the note. THEThe arrest of the 65-year-old Livoni was carried out by security forces in his home in Addis Ababa after a raid and with him the other two operators of the local staff of the Vis were stopped. According to media rumors, the Ethiopian authorities wanted to ascertain why the coordinator of the Vis would have sold about 20,000 dollars to a person: even if no accusations were formalized, the Ethiopian investigators suspected that the funds were used to help the militants of the Popular Front of liberation of the Tiger ‘(Fplt) now launched to conquer the capital, and not just refugees. Vis in Ethiopia supports the Salesians in schooling and professional training projects for young people and is very active in the north of Tigre ‘.