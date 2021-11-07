Ethiopia on the verge of civil war. Father Zerai: “Silent Italy: they talk about rights, but they do nothing”

The international alert for the situation is growing Ethiopia, where nine anti-government factions, including the Tigray Liberation Front (Tplf) and theOromo Liberation Army (Ola), have joined forces against the executive led by Abiy Ahmed, giving rise to an advance in the country with a very high risk of unleashing a civil war. So much so that the US government, after advising its citizens in recent days to leave the country as soon as possible, today issued an order to return for all non-essential staff of the Embassy.

Ethiopia on the verge of civil war

Faced with the advance of the rebels, in recent days thousands of people took to the streets in various locations in the regions of Oromia and Gambella. According to the news of the local TV Fana, initiatives were recorded among other things in the cities of Adama, Dire Daua, Dukem, Gambella, Gimma and Sabata, where demonstrators denounced the “atrocities” attributed to the two groups, confirming government support and readiness a join the security forces to face the offensive.

The government calls the streets against the rebels

The central government has announced for tomorrow ad Addis Ababa a great demonstration against the rebels, in which they expect hundreds of thousands of people, in a demonstration of support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s executive. The executive has proclaimed in recent days the state of emergency and urged the citizens to mobilize in defense of the capital, where they are arriving in these hours hundreds of refugees, fleeing the regions of the advance of the Tplf and Ola guerrillas.

The UN Security Council calls for a ceasefire in Ethiopia

The case intervened on United Nations Security Council, who expressed his deep concern at the escalation of the conflict in Ethiopia and called for a ceasefire. The members of the Council launched “an appeal for an end to hostilities and for a negotiation for a lasting ceasefire”, also calling for the creation of “conditions for start a national dialogue to resolve the crisis “.

Father Zerai: “We don’t want another Rwanda”

Amnesty international spoke of a country on the brink of “Humanitarian catastrophe” and the Eritrean priest and activist, father Mussie Zerai, warned that “we don’t want another Rwanda: the situation is such – he stressed – that as a believer by now I just hope for a miracle“. “Me pains the silence of Italy, there is no mention of the war in progress, of the suffering of the peoples. It is – underlined the religious – a deafening silence. Yet Italy should be at the forefront of the complaint. Two former colonial countries are involved, both Eritrea and Ethiopia, not to mention Somalia. What silences her? Of course, commercial interests. Everyone goes up to the chair to talk about rights and then – Father Zerai concluded – nothing is done“.