Ethiopia: Premier Abiy, ‘I will lead the troops on the front line’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ADDIS ABABA, NOVEMBER 23 – The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, has declared that from today he will go to the front to “lead the defense forces” against the Tigré rebels who, after a year of bloody conflict , are advancing towards the capital Addis Ababa.



“Starting tomorrow – the premier, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for historic peace with the former enemy Eritrea said on Twitter – I will move to the front to lead the Ethiopian defense forces”. “Those who want to be among those children of Ethiopia who will be glorified by history, rise up today for their country. We will see you at the front,” Abiy said.



The solemn message of the Ethiopian leader comes as the rebels of the Tigré People’s Liberation Front (Tplf) claim to have conquered the town of Shewa Robit, which is just 220 kilometers from Addis Ababa to the north-east, having in the meantime obtained a ‘ alliance with other ethnic militias, such as the Oromo Liberation Movement (OLF) and has also taken control of two states bordering Tigré: Afar and Amhara. Yesterday the ruling Prosperity Party met to discuss how to continue the war, after which Defense Minister Abraham Belay declared that the war cannot continue like this and that a change of pace is needed. “We cannot continue like this and therefore it means that we must change. What has happened and continues to happen to our people, the abuses perpetrated by these bloodthirsty terrorists cannot continue,” Belay said. (HANDLE).

