Ethiopia, rebel forces are on the outskirts of Addis Ababa

“Whether or not they move depends on a number of factors, including the position of the United States.” Speaking of the latter, Jeffrey Feltman, US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will travel to Ethiopia, according to reports from a head of the State Department and reported via Twitter by Al Hurra.

In the meantime, the US embassy in Ethiopia he “strongly” advises his fellow citizens to reconsider their trip to Ethiopia and those who are in the country to “make preparations to leave the country”. Thus we read in a tweet from the US diplomatic representation in Addis Ababa, with the premise that “the security context in Ethiopia has significantly deteriorated in recent days with a continuous escalation of the armed conflict and civil unrest” in the Amhara regions, of the Afar and Tigray.

And precisely “immediate cessation of hostilities, full respect for the life and property of civilians as well as for state infrastructure in Ethiopia”, is what he asks African Union (AU) President Moussa Faki Mahamat in a statement published on the website of the continental organization, which denounces the “deep concern” for the escalation of the military confrontation in the country of the Horn of Africa.

In the communiqué, the president of the AU also calls on the parties to distract their supporters from acts of retaliation against any community and to refrain from speeches of hatred and incitement to violence and division, urging them to engage in dialogue for a peaceful solution in interest of the country. The number one of the AU also reminds the parties of their obligations in respect of international humanitarian law and human rights, with particular regard to the protection of civilians and to guarantee access to humanitarian assistance for communities in need, reaffirming the continued commitment of the African Union to work together to support a consensus-based political process.

To this end, the president calls on the parties to engage with the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.