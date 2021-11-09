Ethiopia, the government army arrests 17 Salesian missionaries. Local sources: “Transported to a secret place”

The military forces of the Ethiopian government arrested on 5 November 17 between priests, brothers and employees in a center run by Salesians in the area of Gottera, to Addis Ababa. An action which has not yet been given an explanation but which testifies to the growing tension in the country, after that nine rebel groups they joined for overthrow the central government, reaching the gates of the capital. According to reports from the agency Fides citing local sources, those arrested were all taken to a secret place where they would now be held. The same agency then received and published a message from the Salesians in Ethiopia inviting them to “pray for peace and unity in the country”: “The news of the arrest of Ethiopian and Eritrean priests, deacons and laity who lived in the provincial house of the Salesians – commented Fr Mussie Zerai, president of the agency Habeisha – Leaves us dismay. We still cannot understand the reasons behind such a serious act “.

All took place in a climate of tension that raised the alert of the executive led by the premier Abiy Ahmed Ali, already alarmed by the hypothesis of an increase in Tigrinya fighters at the gates of Addis Ababa. Among the groups that have declared war on the government are theOromo Liberation Army (Ola) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (Tplf), engaged for over a year in a civil war against the Ethiopian prime minister. The nine groups said they are forming a united front “to reverse the harmful effects of the government on the peoples of Ethiopia and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces in the direction of a safe transition in the country.” It is not clear how and if the alliance called United front of federalist Ethiopia and confederalist forces, will have an impact on the course of the conflict that the Abiy government has called a “war to ensure our existence”.

Tplf and Ola are well known by the Addis Ababa government, which considers them two terrorist groups, but the other seven allies are unknown, as told by an official at the agency Afp under conditions of anonymity: “I don’t know most of them, I don’t know how many people and what resources they have”. But their potential worries the military leaders not a little, with the Ministry of Defense calling on veterans to re-enlist in the armed forces “to protect the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it.”