Ethiopia, the government declares a state of national emergency

Guterres: immediate stop of hostilities The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, “is extremely concerned about the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency”. In a note from the spokesman, he said that “the stability of the country and the entire region is at stake”. Guterres reiterated his call for “an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian access to provide urgent life-saving assistance and an inclusive national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the basis for peace and stability”.

Tigrinya fighters also said they could advance further south on the capital Addis Ababa. The state of emergency takes effect immediately and will last for six months. The government can impose a curfew, stop transportation services and travel, and indefinitely detain anyone suspected of having links to a terrorist group. Local administrations in some areas could be dissolved and military leadership could be established.