Ethiopia, the government of the Nobel Abiy Ahmed fears the rebels and goes to mass arrests: now UN members and missionaries are also in handcuffs

Seventy-two drivers of the UN food program (Pam) arrested in Semera, 16 employees of the United Nations and 17 Salesian missionaries held in the capital: it is just the latest alarming signal coming from Addis Ababa, capital ofEthiopia, where the war that has been going on for exactly one year has registered a abrupt deterioration. An Ethiopian government spokesman said UN employees were being held for theirs “Participation in terror”, after it has been in effect since November 2 state of emergency. According to a humanitarian worker heard by theAssociated Press under guarantee of anonymity, all UN staff members are detained Tigrinis, a population considered by the government as an enemy and lined up alongside the rebel forces that aim to overthrow the executive led by the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Abiy Ahmed Ali. According to the United Nations, no reason has been given for such detentions, but the Tigrinya community denounces widespread arrests implemented only on an ethnic basis.

The Ethiopian government, for its part, claims to detain people suspected of supporting the rival forces of the Tigray, classified at the beginning of the year as terrorist group. Already last month Addis Ababa had 7 UN staff members expelled, accusing them without evidence of falsely inflating the scale of the crisis. Diplomatic efforts and international denunciations of expulsions and arrests that appear to be motivated solely by ethnicity have so far not had any effect: Washington, as well as theAfrican Union, they push for a immediate ceasefire. The UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, recently concluded a four-day trip to the country, where he met Prime Minister Ahmed and visited the “de facto authorities” of Tigray, aiming at least to facilitate the access of humanitarian workers to millions of people victims of the conflict.

THE ROOTS OF THE CRISIS – Ethiopia was for years indicated as a model: a ‘fast growing economy, reforms aimed at modernize the country, seat of the African Union, the best stability of the Horn of Africa. But it took a year to plunge into a nightmare. Its premier, Abiy Ahmed, awarded the Nobel for having obtained the rapprochement with Eritrea after decades of war, on November 4, 2020 one decided “Lightning action” of the army in response to an attack of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (Tplf) against some military bases. Tigray had already distinguished itself for acts of rebellion against the central government, culminating in the holding of elections without authorization of Addis Ababa. The “lightning” war, after a year, now risks dragging the whole country into chaos and undermining its credibility at its foundations. Now the Tplf, coalesced with eight other groups including theOromo Liberation Army (Ola), directly threatens the federal capital Addis Ababa.

The escalation of these days is just the latest act in a longstanding conflict that has seen the Tigrinya minority rule Ethiopia with an iron fist for nearly three decades. Tigers (6% out of 115 million inhabitants, in the second most populous country in Africa) had to give up power after huge street demonstrations in 2015 demanded a regime change. Thus, the current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, exponent of the Oromo majority oppressed until then, had come to power, representing a symbol of redemption and hope. His first moves had re-established the multi-party and the freedom of the press, releasing political prisoners and finally reaching peace with Eritrea.

Indeed, to neighboring countries (the fragile Somalia in the head) already did not escape expansionist aims of an Ethiopia that aimed at economic growth and prestige, but it was only in the last year that the image of Abiy Ahmed as an enlightened reformer has definitively given way to that of a leader perched on his positions and stubborn in defending a bitterness of his army, even when he committed crimes against the Tigrinya population: thousands i dead, tens of thousands displaced, violence and rapewar crimes witnessed by various human rights organizations and carried out – it must be said – by all the actors on the field.

The conflict in Tigray is not the only imminent risk to the region: the stubborn decision to build it Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or the mega dam on the river Nile, without heeding the grievances of Sudan and Egypt, the downstream countries whose economies largely depend on the flow of the great African river, has enormously increased regional frictions and is only overshadowed by the deadly conflict with the Tigray.

Tigray which, invaded a year ago, did not stand by and watch: its leaders, after retreating to the mountains, have reorganized and now – with the probable support of the many enemies that Abiy has made in the subregion – they are focusing on the capital, with a reversal of positions of strength. The premier called his fellow citizens to the revolt against the “traitorous enemy of the people”. And tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Addis Ababa and other cities to support the government and protest against the advance of the TPLF.

In any case, one result is certain: credibility reduced to zero, fleeing investors, very worried diplomacy these are only the most evident implications of the precipitate of events, in an escalation that not only undermines the great Ethiopia, but the whole region and risks having serious consequences for the entire continent, whose institutions are based in Addis Ababa. For now, the most illustrious Tigrinya, the WHO leader, is silent Tedros Gebreyesus who took his first political steps in the Tplf and was minister of health in the previous government, when Ethiopia was led with an iron fist by Meles Zenawi.