Ethiopia, the government regains control of Lalibela: Tigrinya rebels announce withdrawal to allow for the influx of humanitarian aid
The Ethiopian army has regained control of Lalibela, second sacred city of Ethiopia after Axum e Unesco world heritage. Government forces had announced the 18 December the reconquest of the whole North Wollo area, in the Amhara region, where Lalibela is located. For that occasion, the television network Fana had shown pictures of the vice premier and foreign minister’s visit to the city Demeke Mekonnen. With him the Minister of Peace, Benalif Andualem and several senior officers in the army. The television showed them touring some of the ancient rock-hewn churches for which the city is famous. The Ethiopian rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (Tplf) have said they will retreat to their region, the Tigray, in the north of the country, for allow the influx of humanitarian aid for the civilian population. The announcement was made by their spokesperson, Getachew Reda, to the agency Agence France-Press.
There civil war between the central government and the Tigray Liberation Front rebels began in the northern region of Tigray November 4, 2020. The conflict then spread to the regions of Amhara and Afar with the advance of the Tplf in the direction of Addis Ababa. Advance now stopped by government troops who have announced the reconquest of several cities. In recent months, the rebel militias had advanced from Tigray into the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, raising fears of a possible offensive against the capital.
