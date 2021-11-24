Ethiopia, the Nobel Peace Prime Minister goes to the front to fight the Tigray rebels. Farnesina: “Italians leave the country”

The conflict between the government forces and the rebel team that aims to overthrow it has come to a head. So much so that the prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize 2019, Abiy Ahmed, he decided to take off his government head suit and put on the army uniform. In fact, he instructed the Foreign Minister and his deputy, Demeke Mekonnen, to assume his duties as ad Addis Ababa while he goes to the front to lead the soldiers against the Tigrinya militias, as you know al-Arabiya. A decision that Abiy Ahmed had already announced in the last few hours. So, with the tension now at its maximum, after the wave of arrests of the past few weeks against anyone, even between cooperating And missionaries, was considered close to the Tigray population, even the Farnesina he decided to spread one I do not recommend for Italian citizens on travel in Ethiopia, also inviting compatriots already present to leave the country.

The former soldier returns to the front

Abiy Ahmed, a former soldier, did not want images of him to be disseminated at the front, but considered it necessary to leave as the situation becomes increasingly alarming over time. Just yesterday an envoy of the United States told reporters he feared that “nascent” advances in mediation efforts with warring parties could be overtaken by “Alarming” military developments.

Tigrinya forces had controlled the previous national government for 27 years, before Abiy took office in 2018, and political tension escalated to war in November 2020. The rebels want Abiy to leave office, while the central government wants to that these, designated as a terrorist group, withdraw to Tigray. Millions of civilians are however trapped and victims of hunger, after the blockade imposed by the Addis Ababa government on the region. Even hundreds of thousands of people in the regions of Amhara And Afar they are not reachable by the aids. One of the goals of the Tigrinya forces appears to be to interrupt the supply route from the Djibouti in Addis Ababa. The envoy of the African Union Olesegun Obasanjo conducts mediations, but has not spoken publicly about his work in recent days.

The Farnesina’s advice: “Leave the country, register your presence”

Italians are advised “to use commercial flights available to leave the country” e register at the embassy, limit your movements as much as possible and always carry a identity card. “The Embassy of Italy in Addis Ababa remains fully operational”, the ministry reassures. “Due to the fluidity of the situation in the country and the possible worsening of the general security framework also in the capital, compatriots are strongly advised against going to Ethiopia”, reads the website Travel Safe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The notice, published on November 22, recalls that “the Ethiopian government has proclaimed it national state of emergency. Military clashes continue to occur in Wollo district (Dessie, Kombolcha, Kemise), and in other areas of the Amhara and Afar Regions. Given the increase in checkpoints and searches in private homes, including those of the international community, compatriots still present in Ethiopia are advised to use the commercial flights available to leave the country.