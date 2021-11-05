Ethiopia to citizens: “Defend Addis Ababa”

The Ethiopian government has asked the inhabitants of the capital Addis Ababa to prepare to defend the city against the Tigray rebels (Tplf). “All the inhabitants must organize themselves neighborhood by neighborhood, block by block, to protect peace and security. They must do so by coordinating with the security forces, ”said Kenea Yadeta, head of the office for peace and security in the capital, quoted by Al Jazeera. According to CNN, the rebels are already at the gates of the city, while France24 reports that they are 400 kilometers away. The Ethiopian government has declared a state of emergency nationwide after the TPLF rebels took control of two crucial cities. For its part, the US has warned the rebels against advancing towards Addis Ababa by urging them to sit down and talk to federal authorities to reach a ceasefire.

The Ethiopian government has assured that it will continue to fight the “existential war” against the Tigray rebels, despite international pressure for a ceasefire on the first anniversary of the conflict with the northern state. «This is not a country that collapses in the face of foreign propaganda! We are fighting an existential war! », Wrote the executive on Facebook. Along with the Tigray rebels are those of the Oromo Liberation Army, who predicted the possible fall of Addis Ababa within weeks. Meanwhile, the US envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, has arrived in the country, committed to trying to facilitate dialogue between the parties. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, did not respond when asked if the Nobel laureate will meet Feltman.