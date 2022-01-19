Ethiopia, UN alarm for Tigray: “It is on the verge of a humanitarian disaster”. Wfp: “We are forced to choose who to feed”

While theUn denounces that the region of Tigray (in the north east ofEthiopia) is situated “on the verge of a humanitarian disaster“, The civil war started on November 4, 2020 is experiencing a turning point. Which is not good at all. In fact, the news arrived on Sunday, January 16 of the release of the 7 arrested nuns by the Ethiopian police force on November 30, 2021 ad Addis Ababa contrasts with the announcement on Friday 14 of the World Food Program (Wfp) that from January 17 will be distributed latest stocks of cereals, legumes and oil to Tigray, the region where rebels aiming to overthrow the central government come from, where it is estimated that more than 5 million people need food assistance.

“The stocks of fortified foods for the treatment of children And women malnourished are exhausted. The fuel to supply the last of the essential food supplies is extremely scarce, ”said the WFP al Guardian. Just a week ago, the latest victims of the conflict registered, 17 civilians killed in a drone attack against the Tigrinya city of Mai Tsebri, and the clashes between government forces and the Tigray Liberation Front they continue unabated. This raid is only the last one reported by agThe health and humanitarian workers present in the area. Humanitarian organizations have reported that the last few days have been particularly bloody due to many air strikes, including one on a camp for IDPs he is said to have killed at least 56 people. Although we do not have precise estimates, yesi think that thousands of people have died in the conflict and that different million of people they have had to leave their homes and their country since November 2020.

An even more worrying situation since the problems of food supplies in the neighboring regions of Amhara And Afaarb, where they live approx 4 million people, force humanitarian workers to choose who to give food to. “Now we have to choose who is hungry to prevent another from starving, ”he said Michael Dunford, WFP Regional Director for East Africa al Guardian. “We need to guarantees immediate by all parties to the conflict for safe humanitarian corridors, through all routes, through northern Ethiopia. Humanitarian supplies are simply not proceeding at the necessary pace and scale, ”he continued in an interview with the British newspaper. “The lack of food and fuel means we were only able to reach 20% of what we should in this latest deployment in Tigray. We are on the verge of a humanitarian disaster.”

The United Nations Human Rights Office, on the occasion of the UN appeal, told the agency Reuters: “At least 108 civilians have been killed and another 75 injured since the beginning of the year following air strikes allegedly carried out by the Ethiopian air force”. The Ethiopian government however always has denied of hitting civilian sites and on Friday 14 he sent a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO) in which he accused the director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Ethiopian of Tigrinya ethnicity, of “bad behavior“After accusations against government authorities of blocking medical supplies destined for Tigray. Tedros stated that it is “unimaginable” that a government denies to its citizens “for more than a year food and medicine and the rest to survive“. Accusations to which the Addis Ababa government in the person of the Foreign Minister responded by accusing Tedros of having “spread disinformation harmful and compromised the reputation, independence and credibility of the WHO “.