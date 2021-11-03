Ethiopia: UN, ‘extreme brutality’ in the Tigray conflict – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – GENEVA, 03 NOV – “The Tigrè conflict is characterized by extreme brutality. The seriousness of the violations and abuses we have documented underline the need to hold the perpetrators of all parties responsible”, said Michelle Bachelet , United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, commenting today in Geneva on a report of a joint investigation by the Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights and the United Nations Human Rights Office highlighting possible war and anti-war crimes humanity in the Ethiopian region of Tigrè.



“As the conflict has escalated, with civilians trapped, it is imperative that all parties pay attention to repeated calls to end hostilities and seek a lasting ceasefire,” Bachelet said.



The report examines the devastating impact the conflict has had on civilians. The Joint Investigation Team details a number of violations and abuses, including unlawful killings and extrajudicial executions, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, violations against refugees and forced displacement of civilians.



The report covers the period from November 3, 2020, when the armed conflict began, to June 28, 2021, when the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire. The authors of the joint investigation reveal that there “are reasonable grounds to believe that all parties to the conflict in Tigray have, to varying degrees, committed violations of international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, some of which may constitute war crimes. and crimes against humanity “. (HANDLE).

