Ethylene oxide | urgent recall from supermarkets

From the Ministry of Health comes the useful information to recognize a product contaminated by ethylene oxide, not to be consumed.

Ethylene oxide, the substance is once again present in a product destined for the food market. And more specifically, a food supplement based on plant extracts ended up in the crosshairs of the inspectors of the Ministry of Health who carried out the appropriate checks.

The Ministry of Health itself provides many salient data in order to recognize this dietary supplement contaminated with ethylene oxide.

We have the product brand, which is of KOS srl The sales denomination is Bamboo 60 capsules and the name or company name of the OSA in whose name the product is marketed is KOS srl

There are two batches of this dietary supplement subjected to food recall. It deals with of numbers 6698 and 7533. The production plant is located in the Tuscan town of Carmignano, in the province of Prato.

Ethylene oxide, the substance always leads to food references: the details

As the expiration date or minimum storage term, the circular published on its official website by the Ministry of Health contains the following references: 12/2023 and 07/2024, to be associated in the order with the lot numbers indicated above.

The packages of this dietary supplement are sold exclusively in units weighing 27 grams. And entering more specifically, the reason for the recall states: “Presence of ethylene oxide + 2-chloroethanol in the raw material Bambusa arundinacea ES “.

By virtue of this it is recommended that anyone who has this product should not consume it for any reason and bring it back to the point of sale where the purchase was made. In this way it will be possible to obtain reimbursement of the amount spent. Or you can proceed with a replacement with another product.

All this even without the need to present the reference receipt, since the one indicated is an urgent situation that directly affects the health of consumers.