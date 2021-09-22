ETN of Solana, TRON and Polkadot announced by Deutsche Boerse

While exchange-traded products of the cryptocurrency industry are scarce in the United States due to the failure of regulators to introduce proper laws on those products and the companies that issue them, the situation is improving in other countries around the world. The cryptocurrency market is expanding, getting more and more products and making the ecosystem of the sector quite vibrant and diverse.

More recently, German equity market operator Deutsche Boerse announced its decision to dive even deeper into the crypto derivatives market with the launch of three new Exchange-Traded Notes (ETNs) by VanEck. The three in question include Polkadot (DOT / USD), TRON (TRX / USD), and Solana (SOL / USD). All three ETNs are now available on Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

With these new quotes, Deutsche Boerse’s cryptocurrency ETN offerings have reached the next level. Previously, the company focused on the largest and most commonly accepted crypto assets, including Bitcoin itself, as well as Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Now, however, due to the growing demand for some of the most popular chains and coins, the company has decided to delve into the altcoin market.

Institutional investors are more comfortable with ETNs

The choice of assets the company has selected is also quite easy to understand. After all, Polkadot and Solana have been among the biggest alternatives to Ethereum in recent times, while TRON has been a popular project aiming to revolutionize the entertainment industry ever since it was launched.

All three deal with smart contracts and different sectors of the cryptocurrency industry, such as NFT and DeFi, so it makes sense that they are among the most popular and sought after assets.

Deutsche Boerse announced that all ETNs listed on Xetra are physically secured and listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Investors can buy crypto ETNs in a similar way to how they would buy stocks or ETFs. In other words, there is no need for crypto wallets or investments in the cryptocurrencies themselves. This reduces some of the risks for institutional investors, who have never feared volatility as much as assets they don’t know how to manage and manage.

VanEck’s announcement further stated that the new products will further open up the future cryptocurrency market for European investors.

Loading... Advertisements