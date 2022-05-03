Eto’o announces a friendly match with Messi, Pirlo, Seedorf, Dybala

Samuel Eto’o will he play again with Lionel Messi in a football team? It could happen as the Cameroonian announces his reunion with the Argentine in a friendly match.

The former Inter Milan striker announces a friendly match at San Siro on May 23 with many other footballing legends. Are expected, Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Messi, Wesley Sneijder, Clarence Seedorf, Paulo Dybala, Filippo Inzaghi, Andriy Shevchenko and Lilian Thuram. Eto’o organized the meet in Italy to raise funds for his foundation and Slums Dunk.

“I don’t want to talk about football, but about what this sport can do to foster inclusion and the integration. It is an extraordinary tool because it overcomes obstacles and speaks all languages. I have played in many countries and Spain and Italy have welcomed me warmly. The message is that we can all live together, respecting each other even if there are clubs which think they are more important than others and which tend to reaffirm certain hierarchies. »he told La Repubblica.

“I believe in multiculturalism. Sport is great because it has a role for everyone. I also faced monkey chants and I had problems in the streets too, but I can tell you that Italy is the least racist country in Europe and perhaps the least hypocritical. My family still lives in Milan, my wife feels good there. Those who are in the stadiums are minorities who are ruining the image of the country. I don’t understand how they haven’t solved this problem yet. In England, they managed to do it. We should never give up and focus on the kids coming home and hearing the adults talking about these things in a certain way. »he continued.