eToro unleashes the turmoil with the Super Bowl shiba inu

The advertising of the crypto trading platform eToro broadcast at the Super Bowl literally led to a “scuffle” on Twitter between the communities of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) e Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

What happened

A Shiba Inu dog appeared briefly in the Super Bowl commercial from the Israeli company eToro. This was enough to spark a media outcry on Twitter among the followers of the three cryptocurrencies.

All three coins, in fact, have the Shiba Inu dog as their mascot.

A monkey also appeared in the commercial to represent i non-fungible tokens (NFT) of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Read also: Here’s a better Shiba Inu meme coin for Valentine’s Day

In response to a tweet from Benzinga Regarding the announcement, supporters of the three altcoins claimed that eToro was advertising their coin.

Fly Doge to the moon !! – The.Real.Doll (@ TheRealDoll420) February 14, 2022

#dogecoin to the mooooooooooooooooooon – Ɖogecoin 2 Ð-Moon  (@doge_albania) February 14, 2022

Also the co-creator of Dogecoin Billy Markus replied to Benzinga’s tweet.

i’ll take it – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) February 14, 2022

Because it is important

Either way, the dog’s appearance seems to have diverted interest from the main content of the advertisement, leading people to talk primarily about the Shiba Inu dog.

Even the commercial broadcast on the cryptocurrency exchange’s Super Bowl Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) went viral, but probably not for the reasons the company anticipated. The result was the Coinbase app crash.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Dogecoin was down 0.9% daily to $ 0.1441 and Shiba Inu was down 0.4% to $ 0.00002924.

In the last 24 hours, Floki Inu lost 6.8% to $ 0.00003746.