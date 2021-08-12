eToro will support Ethereum 2.0 staking

eToro, the world’s leading social trading platform offering both equity and cryptocurrency investments, announced today that it will expand its crypto staking service to include the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain.

eToro will offer its users the option of staking your ether tokens via the crypto wallet eToro Money Wallet before updating the network to Ethereum 2.0.

But what does the term mean in finance staking? Generally speaking, we can define it as a process that allows holders of a specific crypto currency to earn rewards.

Coin staking is a means by which a certain proportion of cryptocurrency is wagered to take part in the validation process of the blockchain network and earn rewards.

It is similar to a fixed deposit that rewards investors with an interest stipulated in the contract.

How Ethereum 2.0 will work on eToro

EToro users, therefore, they can buy ETH and transfer it to their wallet to wager. Alternatively, those who hold ETH in an external wallet can transfer it to eToro to start benefiting from the staking program. At any time, all users will be able to see both their staking ETH and their monthly rewards, obtained without any action being required on their part.

The minimum amount that can be wagered is 1 ETH, on the contrary it has no maximum limit.

Having launched its staking service in October 2020 for Cardano (ADA) and TRON (TRX), ETH 2.0 is the latest addition to its offering.

The ETH staking service has been made available to eToro users in Belgium, Denmark and the Czech Republic in the past two weeks and was officially launched today for UK users, with a phased rollout.

Doron Rosenblum, EToro’s VP Business Solutions, said:

“EToro believes we will see the largest wealth transfer ever on the blockchain and our expanded cryptocurrency staking service is a commitment to this belief. We are very proud to offer this innovative staking service for ETH. By offering staking through the eToro Money cryptocurrency wallet, people can come directly to us to stake their ETH. “

EToro’s vision is that of open global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way, naturally including cryptocurrencies and all other digital assets.

Thanks to their mission today eToro is a global community of over 20 million registered users who share their investment strategies.