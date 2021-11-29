Etp, from WisdomTree three new products on cryptocurrency baskets

WisdomTree expanded its digital asset product range by launching three new physically replicated ETPs on cryptocurrency baskets.

ETPs (Exchange Traded Products) WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC), WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT) And WisdomTree Crypto Mega Cap Equal Weight (MEGA), listed on the Swiss stock exchange SIX and on Börse Xetra, have been authorized for sale throughout the European Union. ETPs replicate proprietary indices developed by WisdomTree in partnership with CF Benchmarks.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Digital Assets, Europe, WisdomTree, said, “We believe in the potential of this new asset class. It is a truly transformative technology with a truly extraordinary pace of innovation. Today the asset class, which did not exist before 2009, captures a value of $ 2.6 trillion. As it inevitably continues to grow in importance, institutions now need increasingly sophisticated tools that enable them to ensure their clients have effective and efficient access to cryptocurrency markets. That’s exactly what we have developed with these products: a range of institutional-grade basket ETPs that enable investors to gain diversified exposure to cryptocurrency markets and, more broadly, participate in the potential growth of the decentralized economy, including cryptocurrencies. native, payments, smart contracts, DeFi and NFT. These are truly disruptive technologies and we expect the weight of the asset class to grow within investors’ portfolios ”.

WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC)

BLOC is a free float market capitalization weighted ETP; the instrument provides exposure to a diversified basket of digital currencies representing approximately 70% of the cryptocurrency market capitalization. This product is designed for those looking for broad exposure to the liquid and established part of the cryptocurrency market. The underlying index of the ETP is currently comprised of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Polkadot and Solana. The ETP is rebalanced on an annual basis to better capture the momentum of the digital asset ecosystem. For the market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum, the combined weighting of these cryptocurrencies in the ETP is capped at 75%. Individual components have a maximum weighting limit of 45% and a minimum allocation of 2.5% per digital asset. BLOC has a Total Expense Ratio (TER) of 1.45%.

WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT)

WALT is a free float market cap weighted ETP that provides exposure to a diversified basket of altcoins. The ETP offers exposure to major currencies, excluding BTC and ETH, and is designed for investors who already have exposure to mega-cap currencies (BTC and ETH) and who wish to diversify without changing their existing holdings. The underlying index of the ETP currently consists of Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Polkadot and Solana. The ETP is also rebalanced on an annual basis to better capture the momentum of the digital asset ecosystem. Individual components have a maximum weighting limit of 45% and a minimum allocation of 2.5% per digital asset. WALT has a TER of 1.45%.

WisdomTree Crypto Mega Cap Equal Weight (MEGA)

MEGA provides an equal weight allocation on mega-cap digital assets (currently Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)), with a quarterly rebalancing. With a TER of 0.95%, Mega is the lowest priced physically replicated cryptocurrency basket ETP in Europe. The ETP offers investors a simple, safe and cost-effective way to gain exposure to the mega cap share of the cryptocurrency market. We expect this product to be attractive to those looking for diversified exposure to established cryptocurrencies and to investors looking to capture the potential outperformance achieved through regular rebalancing towards an equal weight exposure.

Through WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency ETPs, investors can conveniently access a range of digital assets without having to hold them directly, store private access keys, or interact in any way with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure. Investors also have access to institutional-grade storage solutions, without having to set them up on their own with a custodian. To ensure the highest level of security, WisdomTree employs regulated and institutional-grade depositories that employ highly secure cold storage facilities.

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, added: “Our offering is evolving and we are defining a proposition built around the customer and innovation. Thanks to our long history of innovation we are able to offer exposures that investors would not be able to find elsewhere in an ETP wrapper. Interest in cryptocurrencies remains high and professional investors are looking for innovative products and a trusted partner to support them on their cryptocurrency journey. We are committed to responding to investor needs through high-profile research, superior customer engagement, and creating world-class products. As this asset class increasingly attracts investor interest, we will continue to invest in our platform and capabilities to ensure we are always at the forefront. “