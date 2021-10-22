ETPs on Solana and Polkadot listed on the Euronext index

Thanks to 21Shares, cryptocurrencies have also arrived on the lists of Paris and Amsterdam through ETPs

New derivative tools for investing in cryptocurrencies land on the Euronext index in Paris and Amsterdam. To announce the important news was 21Shares, a leading Swiss company in the field of digital currency ETPs. Starting tomorrow 23 September 2021, ETP on Solana and Polkadot they will then be present on Euronext in Paris and Amsterdam.

✅ Know the eToro’s social trading revolution? Join the community, it works CopyTrader™ allows you to automatically copy the strategies of the best traders in the world. Get a Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

The quotes will be an important news for crypto-traders as the enthusiast explained 21Shares CEO and co-founder Hany Rashwan. The manager said that the listing of ETP on Solana and Polkadot will be expressed in both Euros and Dollars (the assets that can be found on the price list will be ASOL FP in Euro and ASOL NA in USD, respectively; ADOT FP in EURO and ADOT NA in USD. Rashwan has then added that the launch of the two new ETPs “represents an important milestone for our mission, which is to build bridges to the world of cryptocurrencies“. The Swiss company’s goal is to make crypto-assets available to all those who have access to the main French exchange platform. The manager then received an anticipation:”By the end of 2021, our intention is to launch new innovative products and to continue with the quotations as well“.

To get an idea of ​​the profile of the Swiss company 21Shares, it is enough to know that in September 2021 this body managed movements for overall figures exceeding 1.8 billion dollars, divided into 15 FTE.

What are Solana and Polkadot

As already disliked in the premise, the two cryptocurrency ETPs will have abbreviations reported differently for dollar and euro. Respectively, ASOL FP for the Euro and ASOL NA for USD for Solana will appear. For Polkadot, on the other hand, the abbreviations will be ADOT FP for the Euro and ADOT NA for the Green Ticket.

But what are the peculiar characteristics of these two digital currencies? Let’s see in detail.

Solana a open source project decentralized finance services; leverages on the fact that blockchain technology does not require authorizations. The advantages of this mechanism include a ‘proof-of-history’ consensus, along with extremely short lead times and very low fees.

Loading... Advertisements

With a market capitalization calculated at the moment 42.3 billion dollars, Solana ranks seventh in the world ranking of the highest market cap cryptocurrencies. To know all the features of Solana, refer to our complete guide on Solana 2021 forecasts.

Polkadot, the second cryptocurrency on which 21Shares has launched an ETF, stands as a kind of through to other platforms, allowing blockchain to communicate with each other; in this way it facilitates the exchange of assets between blockchains that otherwise would be absolutely independent. The Polkadot company, which regulates this work, created the DOT, technical name of its cryptocurrency which is used as an electronic payment system.

In the ranking of cryptocurrencies with the highest marke cap, Polkadot ranks immediately behind Solana, having theeighth capitalization in the world, equal to 31 billion dollars.

With the launch of ETPs on Polkadot, 21Shares aims to facilitate the entry of new investors, taking advantage of the growing curiosity that increasingly characterizes the entire cryptocurrency universe. It is precisely for this reason that the derivative product was born ETP ADOT.

Other safe ways to invest in Solana and Polkadot

ETFs are listed derivative instruments through which it is possible to invest in single cryptocurrencies (Solana and Polkadot in this specific case). Are there other ways to invest in a safe (and perhaps easier) way in crypto-assets such as those mentioned? The answer is yes. Today, all the best online brokers allow you to trade cryptocurrencies through another derivative instrument, CFDs (Contracts for Difference).

Very interesting is in particular the proposal of eToro, a broker that allows you to trade at 360 degrees on cryptocurrencies. eToro is in fact an exchange but also allows speculate on price differences with CFDs. An advantage of trading crypto-assets with eToro is the possibility of always using a free virtual demo of 100 thousand euros to learn how to trade without running the risk of losing real money.

>>> Learn to trade cryptocurrencies: open an eToro demo account, it’s free >>> click here

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED