EU, ‘1000 political prisoners in Belarus, a shame’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JAN 27 – “The number of political prisoners in Belarus has now reached 1000 and continues to grow. This shameful milestone reflects the continuing repression of the Lukashenko regime against its own population. In addition, many thousands of demonstrators they fled the country to avoid persecution “. The European Commission underlines this in a note.



“In today’s Belarus, the space for democratic political opposition and free and independent media activities has been drastically closed. Lukashenko’s regime continues to detain and imprison people in appalling conditions, expose them to ill-treatment and torture and have them sentenced to lengthy periods. Prison sentences in political trials conducted behind closed doors. Legally defending political prisoners has become dangerous, with more than 40 lawyers having their licenses revoked. Belarus must respect its international commitments and obligations within the UN and The EU reiterates its request for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners and will continue to work for justice for the victims and responsibility for those responsible “. (HANDLE).

