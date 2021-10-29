News

EU, 2 million loans granted to Dutch companies for synthetic meat

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

From the official website www.mosameat.com

Advertisements

“It is unacceptable that the EU finance the private business of the 'meat 'in test tube behind which there are significant economic interests and international speculations aimed at disrupting the world agri-food system ", says the Coldiretti, which, he points out, as in Mosa Meat recently also involved the American actor Leonardo Dicaprio as a testimonial "who certainly does not need the money of European citizens".

However, this is not the only episode of a public figure, he recalls Coldiretti, who tries to do business with fake meat as the case of the tycoon demonstrates Bill Gates. Financial support was also granted under the program React Eu that the European Commission had started to respond to the crisis generated from the Covid emergency that brought the farming system in Italy and in Europe. But all this seems to have very little to do with the Covid emergency.

There is a risk of sustaining a clever marketing operation which, he stresses Coldiretti, aims to change natural food styles based on quality and tradition without having carried out a real independent verification on the ethical and environmental impact of these productions on which a growing number of multinationals are betting to do business. The choice to support companies that aim to compete unfairly on the market by pretending to be meat products obtained from cell multiplication in the laboratory combined with growth factors and substances compatible with biological tissues, notes Coldiretti, however, it adds to the ongoing demonization campaign for the real flesh. A double pincer that threatens to close the stables with the loss of jobs and traditional productions whose distinctiveness is a strategic component of the Made in Italy in the world.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

743
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
728
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
642
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
609
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
569
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
506
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
501
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
410
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
395
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
382
News

Smart contract coming to Bitcoin thanks to Internet Computer From CoinTelegraph
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top