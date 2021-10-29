EU, 2 million loans granted to Dutch companies for synthetic meat

The European Union granted € 2 million in funding to two Dutch companies engaged in laboratory meat production from in vitro cells, Nutreco And Mosa Meat, which in 2013 invented the first laboratory-reproduced beef burger, kicking off the cultured meat market. Following what appears to be an increasingly difficult path on the part of the Commission towards a food that has less and less impact on the climate, but also probably much less healthy for humans.

Loading... Advertisements

“It is unacceptable that the EU finance the private business of the 'meat 'in test tube behind which there are significant economic interests and international speculations aimed at disrupting the world agri-food system ", says the Coldiretti, which, he points out, as in Mosa Meat recently also involved the American actor Leonardo Dicaprio as a testimonial "who certainly does not need the money of European citizens".

However, this is not the only episode of a public figure, he recalls Coldiretti, who tries to do business with fake meat as the case of the tycoon demonstrates Bill Gates. Financial support was also granted under the program React Eu that the European Commission had started to respond to the crisis generated from the Covid emergency that brought the farming system in Italy and in Europe. But all this seems to have very little to do with the Covid emergency.

There is a risk of sustaining a clever marketing operation which, he stresses Coldiretti, aims to change natural food styles based on quality and tradition without having carried out a real independent verification on the ethical and environmental impact of these productions on which a growing number of multinationals are betting to do business. The choice to support companies that aim to compete unfairly on the market by pretending to be meat products obtained from cell multiplication in the laboratory combined with growth factors and substances compatible with biological tissues, notes Coldiretti, however, it adds to the ongoing demonization campaign for the real flesh. A double pincer that threatens to close the stables with the loss of jobs and traditional productions whose distinctiveness is a strategic component of the Made in Italy in the world.