EU army, here is the first draft: a force of at least 5 thousand men. The role of Italy

A rapid intervention force (Eu Rapid Deployment Capacity) capable of also dealing with “hybrid threats” such as the wave of migrants from Belarus. A force of at least 5 thousand men, the first embryo of a future European army, not in competition with the US and NATO but which is beginning to satisfy the autonomous defense needs of the European continent. This is the most novel element contained in the draft of the “Strategic Compass” document that the High Representative for European Foreign and Defense Policy, Josep Borrell, presented yesterday to the college of EU commissioners and which will be the subject of an initial examination on Monday. and next Tuesday (15 and 16 November) by the Foreign and Defense Council of the 27.

On Monday 15 November in Brussels, first evaluations by Di Maio and Guerini

The Italian foreign ministers, Luigi Di Maio and the defense minister Lorenzo Guerini will therefore be the ones to express assessments and any corrections to the draft from next week, which will have to be approved in the spring of next year during the French presidency of the EU. Italy has, by a series of lucky coincidences, all the cards to play a leadership role in the development of the final document and for its concrete implementation. At a time when Germany is struggling after Merkel and France seems to be focused on the upcoming elections, Mario Draghi’s Italy has the political authority to hear his voice and see his requests accepted. Furthermore, the credibility of our Armed Forces and the contribution offered to the latest missions (not least that of Afghanistan) have strengthened the image of our Defense.

Until June 2022, Italy will lead the European battle group of 1500 men

Furthermore, until the end of the year (and then until June 2022) Italy will have the rotating leadership of the current European “Battle group”. It is a “Land based” force, that is, with only the terrestrial component of 1500 men to be used in case of need as a rapid intervention force. It is still unclear whether the new rapid force of 5,000 men will also be organized on the model of the current “Battle groups” but it will certainly have to be joint and multidomain (ie land, air, sea, space and cyber activity).

New unit will consist of interoperable modules

In short, once the work on the draft has been completed, the most delicate phase of the negotiations between the Member States now begins, which also concerns future choices on projects for the European defense industry, which always see Italy among the major global players. Eu Rapid Deployment Capacity, rapid deployment capacity to “mobilize interoperable modules of forces with a certain number” of units, for example equal to 5 thousand men. Units to be mobilized in a flexible and interoperable way “, with a” headquarters “. The Union must be able to conduct operations in all circumstances, “including those involving the use of force, as required by the Treaties, such as, for example, intervening between belligerents, securing an airport and / or evacuating people”.

The philosophy of force: Europeans also act alone if necessary

The philosophy of “Strategic compass” explained by Borrell himself: “we have a strategic responsibility – he said – and we cannot wait for others to solve our problems”. A strategy complementary to NATO and which “will not create problems for the US and the Atlantic Alliance”. According to the High Representative for Foreign and Defense Policy, “Europe is in danger and European citizens are probably not sufficiently aware of the threats we face. It is our responsibility to identify new challenges and threats and provide our own response with the aim of acting together with others if possible, but also alone if necessary ». According to Borrel, “we are living in a more hostile world, with our economic and strategic spaces increasingly contested, and our political space increasingly degraded”. The Union must therefore aim to be ambitious in this context and must be based on four pillars: to act more quickly and decisively in the face of crises; to secure European citizens against rapidly evolving threats; investing in the skills and technologies we need, and collaborating with others to achieve common goals.