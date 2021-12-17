EU arrivals test, what changes for the people from Trieste who go to Slovenia?

16.12.2021 – 11.45 – With the new order of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza starting from today, December 16, until January 31, 2022 for entry into Italy is required to negative test departing for all arrivals from European Union countries and, in addition, a five-day quarantine for the unvaccinated.

So what changes for those who live, as in the case of the inhabitants of Trieste, near the border? In reality little or nothing. As reported on the Farnesina website, the decree of 14 December confirms the exemptions already adopted previously for the categories to which the list refers.Article 51 paragraph 7 of the Prime Ministerial Decree of 2 March 2021 to which theordinance of 22 October to which the most recent is called order.

Therefore, the exemptions for workers and students; specifically for “frontier workers entering and leaving the national territory for proven work reasons and for the consequent return to their residence, home or residence” and “students for attending a course of study in a country other than that of residence, home or residence, to which they return every day or at least once a week “.

To these is also added “whoever transits, by private vehicle, in the Italian territory for a period not exceeding thirty-six hours, with the obligation, at the expiry of this term, to leave the national territory immediately “; “Anyone who enters Italy for a period not exceeding one hundred and twenty hours for proven work, health or absolute urgency needs“; “Anyone who returns to the national territory following a stay of no more than forty-eight hours in foreign locations located in distance not exceeding 60 km from the place of residence, domicile or home, as long as the movement takes place by private means “.

