EU bags in red with cars. In Milan (-1.8%) Eni and Tenaris are saved

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Day of heavy sales on European stock exchanges, with investors who are dealing with the indications given on the eve by Christine Lagarde, the number one of the ECB, who opened to a rate hike as early as 2022, unlike what was indicated in the past months. The surge in inflation, which reached 5.1% per annum in January, is worrying. Milan lost 1.79%, Frankfurt recorded a loss of 1.75%, Madrid by 1.15%. However, Paris (-0.77%) and Amsterdam (-0.22%) have contained the damage. London also closed with a slight decline of 0.17 percent. The focus is on bond yields, which after Lagarde’s words have taken off and continue to remain at high levels: the Italian 10-year rate is above 1.75 per cent. Also the euro, which jumped ahead yesterday against the dollar, stood at 1.1448 against the greenback (from 1.1442 yesterday in closing). Among other things, it did not help the performance of Wall Street, with the indexes that have repeatedly changed the direction of travel. Milan ended its trading down by 1.79%, with the spread above 153 points.

On Wall Street eyes on Amazon, job data above expected

The European stock exchanges attempted a recovery at the start, encouraged by the positive trend of the Asian markets and by the accounts of Amazon, results above expectations. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the US giant of online sales boasted record net revenues, up 9% to 137.4 billion dollars. Net profit increased to $ 14.3 billion, almost doubling from $ 7.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Numbers that in part made the market forget the disappointing ones released on the eve by Meta Platforms, or Facebook. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the group recorded earnings per share of 3.67 dollars, against the 3.84 dollars of the consensus, on revenues of 33.67 billion, against the expected 33.4 billion. Wall Street, however, recorded a mixed trend, with volatile indices, even if the Nasdaq is trying to redeem, despite fears that the Federal Reserve may be more aggressive than expected in the hike in interest rates and in the turnaround on the monetary policy, up to now expansionary. Indeed, the US data on the labor market performed better than expected and could encourage bold moves by the US central institution. In January they are in fact 467,000 new jobs were created (excluding agriculture) compared to the previous month, while analysts expected an increase of 150,000 seats. In addition, the data for December and November were revised sharply upwards, for an overall addition of 709,000 jobs. Unemployment rose from 3.9%, which was the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, to 4%, against expectations for a confirmation of 3.9%. The level, however, remains contained. Meanwhile, concerns over the delicate situation in Ukraine and the resulting tensions between Russia and the United States remain in the background.

Stellantis is down, Eni and Tenaris are doing well

In Europe, sales have sunk the auto sector, with the sub-index down by more than 3 percent. At Piazza Affari Stellantis it suffered a decline of 5.25 per cent. On the other hand, there were few blue chips that closed higher. Among these Eni (+ 1.44%) and Tenaris (+ 2%), benefiting from the oil rush, with the WTI in March at its highest since autumn 2014, at 92.63 dollars per barrel (+ 2.6%). . The shares of the six-legged dog company were also boosted by the announcement that the subsidiary Var Energi will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange as early as February. In the oil sector, Saipem (-3.2%) instead changed its direction several times, on the day when the company’s board of directors launched a new organizational structure to facilitate the restructuring and relaunch process. Italian postfinally, it was the worst of the Ftse Mib, down by 6.2%, penalized by pressure on BTp and by the government’s news on tax credit linked to building bonuses.

Eyes on Intesa Sp on the day of the new plan

At Piazza Affari, the eyes remained focused on Intesa Sanpaolo (-2.24%), on the day of the disclosure of the 2021 accounts and the announcement of the industrial plan to 2025. In particular, the buyback program for 3.4 billion euros, completely unexpected by analysts, surprised. “The plan envisages the distribution of over 21 billion euros (40% of the market cap) against the 20 billion euros expected, with cash dividends based on a 70% payout over the plan and a 3.4 billion buyback to be carried out in 2022 », Equita Sim also underlined. As for the 2021 accounts, the institute closed the year with a net profit of 4.185 billion, up by 19.4% compared to 2020 (excluding the components relating to the acquisition of Ubi Banca, + 27.7% accounting data) and against a guidance that foresaw a result over 4 billion. Stocks, however, lost their share, perhaps also because they boasted a good performance since the beginning of the year (about + 20%) and perhaps because they were affected by the weakness of the entire banking sector: from Bper (-1%) to Bpm ( -1.3%), up to UniCredit (-0.5%), and Mps (-2.47%) have lost value. The Sienese bank, then, remains in the eye of the storm for governance.