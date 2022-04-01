EU Bans Anonymous Cryptocurrency Trading By Investing.com



Investing.com – The EU Parliament has narrowly approved a law banning the anonymous transfer of cryptocurrencies such as , and company.

Operators of cryptocurrency exchanges and other services are thus forced to collect the personal data of all participants in a transaction. If one of the wallets is not hosted by an official provider, the platform must verify the personal data before the transaction can be processed.

In addition, cryptocurrency exchanges will have to inform the competent authority on money laundering (AML) of each transaction that exceeds 1,000 euros. This notification must be made regardless of whether or not there is a suspicion of money laundering.

In reality, this is likely to split the cryptocurrency community into two camps. On the one hand, there are those who have their wallet on an official platform and can only interact with previously approved wallets. While on the other side are the users taking advantage of decentralized applications in the P2P space.

This is a major setback for the cryptocurrency industry in the EU. Users will inevitably be forced to switch to decentralized offerings, making tax revenue as impossible as meaningful regulation.

However, it is not yet the final rule, because in mid-April the legislation still has to go through a committee made up of representatives of the European Parliament, the European Council and the European Commission.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) CEO Brian Armstrong called the legislation “anti-innovation, anti-privacy and anti-legal.”