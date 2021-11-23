EU beating for Juventus and Real: “Super League, overwhelming majority”

The European Parliament approved a notion against the Super League with 597 votes in favor.

From the Spain very important juridical innovations arrive with respect to the Superalloy. In recent weeks, beyond the squabbles between the UEFA and the unshakable protagonists of real Madrid, Barcelona And Juventus, there were no major jolts. However, we know that the idea remains alive and for this reason also the subject of legal matter. The European Parliament.

Superlega, the sting comes from the European Parliament

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA 📢 An abrumadora mayoría of the European Parliament votes in favor of a resolución sobre la política de deportes de la UE, que va contra el espíritu de la Superliga que anunció Florentino Perez 📍 597 in favor, 36 en contra y 55 abstenciones 🎙️ Por @jordimartiras pic.twitter.com/ZUG1gPtl9i – Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) November 23, 2021

The journalist of ‘Cadena SER’, Jordi Martí, shared a preview of a document that comes from the political meeting. On the occasion of this, a firm condemnation position was taken with respect to the newborn but still not rookie international competition. Its conformation, in fact, would go against the current rules. It is stated that for a European sports model based on “solidarity, sustainability, inclusion, open competence, sporting merit, equity and equity there is a strong opposition to split competitions“. Which it is feared that “endanger the stability of the sports ecosystem in general“.

A key point, that number 13, which could constitute the definitive word on the concreteness of Superalloy, with respect to which the three companies involved above are still firm supporters. The dossier, in fact, was approved with 597 votes in favor, 36 against and 55 abstentions. Tomasz Frankowski, vice president of the sports group, then made clear reference to the organization: “The European Super League fortunately failed thanks to the strong European opposition for its realization. All institutions and stakeholders must protect what makes European sport something fun, popular and successful, while maintaining its social functions ”.