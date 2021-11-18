EU Commission: “Companies show that their products do not fuel deforestation”. But it turns a blind eye to intensive farming

Hit the circle and hit the barrel there European Commission which published the proposed regulation with which, for the first time, companies that place specific products and raw materials on the Community market are asked to trace its origin and prove they are not linked to the destruction or degradation of forests. Because if you remember today as the deforestation is caused byagricultural expansion linked to raw materials “soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa and coffee and related products such as leather, chocolate and furniture”, the Commission itself has not done enough to change the fate of Pac (Common agricultural policy) which in days will be definitively approved and which does not in any way oppose the proliferation of intensive farming that have had and continue to play an important role in deforestation. An action in line, among other things, with the spending, between 2016 and 2019, of 32% of the entire budget of the European agricultural product promotion program to push meat and dairy products: 252 million euros in 5 years, out of a total of 776.7 million euros, compared to 19% to promote fruits and vegetables, according to the report Marketing Meat from Greenpeace. And in fact “the list of products and raw materials drawn up by the Commission does not include pork, chicken, rubber and corn, the production of which is linked to the destruction of forests and ecosystems”, he comments Martina Borghi, Greenpeace Italy forest campaign.

THE EU COMMISSION PROPOSAL – The new rules proposed by the EU Commission would ensure “that the products that EU citizens buy, use and consume on the EU market do not contribute to the global growth of deforestation and forest degradation”, explains the Commission, underlining that “from 1990 to 2020 the world lost 420 million hectares of forest, a wider area of ​​the European Union “. Through the consumption of products that come from land reclaimed and devastated and thanks to the financing of companies that profit from it, Europe contributes to the destruction of forests (but also of other ecosystems, inside and outside its borders). According to Greenpeace, the EU is responsible for 17% of tropical deforestation linked to commodities traded internationally. The Regulation establishes mandatory rules of two diligence for companies that intend to place raw materials on the EU market, with the aim of ensuring that only legal products and behind which there are no deforestation interventions are allowed on the EU market. “The Commission – explained in a note – will use a system of benchmarking to assess the countries and their level of risk of deforestation and forest degradation “, determined precisely by the raw materials within the scope of the regulation and” will intensify the dialogue with other large consumer countries “.

HUMAN RIGHTS AND OTHER GAPS – But there are also other gaps: “In the fight against deforestation it is essential to take into account not only the conservation of nature, but also the respect for human rights, in particular of the rights of indigenous peoples and local communities ”, underlines the MEP Eleonora Evi, co-spokesperson for Green Europe, according to which the proposal provides too many loopholes. “To preserve the biodiversity of our planet – he adds – it is not enough to focus only on forests, but other ecosystems must also be protected, such as savannas, wetlands and peatlands and in this sense the Commission’s proposal did not prove to be up to par ”. The negotiations at the European Parliament and among national ministers should start in the first half of 2022.

THE CONTRADICTIONS OF THE EU COMMISSION – Just in these days the EU Commission has received the positive favor of the European agriculture ministers on the new forest strategy for 2030, published on 14 July last. On paper, in line with the adoption of the European Green Deal (January 2020) and of the Biodiversity Strategy And Farm to Fork Strategy (May 2020). Still, the EU Commission led by Ursula Von der Leyen, precisely in light of the change in agenda on these issues, it did not consider it necessary at the time to present a new proposal on the CAP, compared to the one presented in June 2018 and already harshly criticized (and rejected by Court of Auditors). Thus the negotiations went ahead and saw attempts to cut funding for intensive farming and to limit the density and number of animals stored on farms (which also receive these resources) were blocked.