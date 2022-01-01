EU Commission, green light for nuclear and gas as useful sources for the green transition. Aid to the atom until 2045

The die is (almost) cast. Nuclear will be included among the energy sources indicated by the EU Commission as deserving to receive a Economic support with a view to reducing emissions. The English newspaper Financial Times today reports the contents of the draft of the final document that the Commission is preparing to submit to governments and the European parliament. The decision, postponed several times, not surprising and had been announced by several members of the Commission during the past few weeks. But now the ok is written in black and white. In recent months, Brussels has been the subject of strong pressure from countries that have married the atom. Primarily France, which obtains about 70% of the energy it consumes from nuclear power, but which has to face a huge program of modernization and maintenance of its plants. A plan that, according to the Edf group (French Enel) will cost at least 50 billion euros.

Paris prevailed over Berlin which is much more skeptical of nuclear power. So much so that it has now started the shutdown program for its 6 power plants. The plants in Brokdorf have so far closed (Schleswig-Holstein), Grohnde (Lower Saxony) e Gundremmingen (Bavaria). In operation for 36 years, the Grondhe plant produced nearly 410 billion kilowatts / hour, more than any other in the world. The last three plants in operation are located in Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony. The Commission includes in what is called in jargon “Green taxonomy” also the gas. A choice that benefits first and foremost Italy, a major user of this fossil fuel. Gas pollutes less than coal and oil but still emits Co2. The nuclear problem is instead linked to the waste disposal and to the risks associated with any malfunctions of the plants. In recent weeks France has blocked several reactors precisely because of problems that have emerged on the security front.

The draft viewed by Financial Times specifies that nuclear energy should be considered a sustainable source provided that the countries hosting the plants are able to safely dispose of toxic waste and not to cause “any significant damage” to the environment. Under these conditions the construction of new nuclear power plants will be considered “Green” at least until 2045. Additional stakes are also provided for gas. In particular, the CO2 emitted must not exceed 270grams per kilowatt. The green light for new investments in gas will only come if they are used to replace oil and coal. The text developed by the European Commission will have to be approved by European Council, the true decision-making body of the Union, which brings together the heads of state and governments of the EU countries (green light which should not encounter particular obstacles). The text will also have to receive green light from the European Parliament.