EU Commission, here is the Chips Act. Europe independent of Asia

The European Chips Act had already been announced by the Commissioner for the Internal MarketThierry Breton, at the end of the informal meeting of European Ministers which took place in Lens, France, a few days ago. “The EU is not protectionist. It is about decreasing dependence on Asia and in particular in the Taiwanese area and to do this enormous investments are needed to strengthen research and build large plants ”, declared Breton.

The major manufacturers of microprocessors, in fact, are located in Asia.

The world’s top three microprocessor manufacturers, in fact, are Samsung (South Korea), TSMC (Taiwan) e SK Hynix (South Korea). The top ten do not include US or European companies.

Semiconductors are essential for the functioning of modern economies and societies. Over the past year, the Union has witnessed unprecedented disruptions to semiconductor supply, leading to severe delays and negative repercussions on important economic sectors, in turn generating problems in the repair and maintenance of essential products for critical sectors.

A framework of measures to strengthen the European semiconductor ecosystem

The proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council, which establishes a framework of measures to strengthen the European semiconductor ecosystem – the so-called Chips Act -, presented by the Commission, aims to:

address the issue of the Union’s resilience to disruption of the semiconductor supply chain; promote capacity building in advanced manufacturing, design and systems integration, as well as state-of-the-art industrial manufacturing within the Union; address serious skills shortages; increase the skilled workforce and contribute to the creation of a resilient and dynamic semiconductor ecosystem in the Union.

The Union is committed to its strategic goal of achieving at least 20% of the value of world production of cutting-edge, innovative and sustainable semiconductors by 2030, as established in the strategic program for the digital decade, namely the Communication from the Commission to the European Parliament, the Council, the European Economic and Social Committee and the Committee of the Regions, “Compass for digital 2030: the European model for the digital decade “of March 9, 2021.

The recommendation of the European Commission, today, February 8, accompanies the proposed regulation, an instrument with immediate effect, to allow a rapid and coordinated response of the Union to the current shortage of semiconductors and proposes the establishment of a coordination mechanism for discuss and decide on timely and proportionate crisis response measures.

The Commission also recommends measures to allow for a monitoring coordinated of the value chain of semiconductorspaying particular attention to the risks that may disrupt or compromise its supply or negatively affect it, to prepare the permanent semiconductor supply chain monitoring mechanism proposed under the regulation and allow its activation.

A European group of experts

The Commission has set up a European group of experts on semiconductors to implement the Recommendation. The group will serve as a platform for coordination between Member States and will provide advice and assistance to the Commission in the implementation of the forthcoming regulation. The tasks of the European Semiconductor Expert Group will be assumed by the European Committee on Semiconductorswhich will be established in the regulation.

The European Expert Group on Semiconductors should facilitate a swift and effective exchange of information between Member States and the Commission on market developments, which seriously put Union supply at risk and promote a uniform and coordinated response to the crisis.

The different measures to be taken

Member States are recommended to request information from representative business organizations or, if necessary, individual semiconductor and equipment manufacturers, to enhance the capacity of the European Semiconductor Expert Group to identify and adapt potential crisis response measures.

The data collected should concern:

the productive potential the production capacity the main current disturbances and bottlenecks

The collection and exchange of information should comply with the applicable rules on data sharing and confidentiality of information and data.

If the assessment of the ongoing crisis so requires, Member States could consider initiating a dialogue to ask semiconductor manufacturers established in the Union to give the priority to contracts with companies that supply products to critical sectorsin order to ensure that these sectors can continue to operate or may consider granting the Commission a mandate to purchase certain products on their behalf, in order to create a leverage effect through the purchasing power of the Commission and ensure the supply of critical sectors of public interest.

The Commission also encourages Member States to consider whether the Union exercises control over certain exports to ensure the supply of the internal market. If Member States consider that such safeguard measures are appropriate, necessary and proportionate, they could discuss them and ask the Commission to assess them, whether the conditions for adopting export safeguard measures under Regulation (EU) 2015 / are met. 479 of the European Parliament and the Council.

The recommended monitoring action should follow the principles of anticipation, coordination and preparedness, with the aim of establishing an early warning system in order to prevent crises in the semiconductor field and strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem of the Union.

To this end, Member States are invited to discuss, within the European Expert Group on Semiconductors, early warning indicators suitable for anticipating future shortages in the semiconductor supply chain. A further in-depth assessment of the risks, which can disrupt or compromise the value chain, or negatively affect it, is necessary, cites the Recommendation, also as regards the origins and sources of supply outside the Union.

It is therefore recommended that Member States collect relevant information and cooperate with the aim of enabling the Commission to prepare a common risk assessment for the semiconductor value chain in the Union.

Factors to be taken into account in preparing risk assessments should be indicated. In its proposal for a regulation, the Commission provides for a permanent and binding mechanism for coordinating crisis monitoring and response, based on the measures proposed in the Recommendation itself. Once the regulation has entered into force, the adopted Recommendation can be repealed.

Important crisis also in 2022

2022 will also be affected by a generalized shortage of chips.

According to Deloitte, waiting times for semiconductor supplies are expected to be between 10 and 20 weeks for 2022, compared to the 20-52 weeks that customers had to wait starting from mid-2021. The situation could probably be rediscovered. some balance in 2023.

There ECB highlights that “the imbalance between the net recovery in world demand and supply-side shortages has been more serious and prolonged than initially expected and both semiconductor production capacity and cargo ship capacity remain contained in 2023 , while delivery difficulties should begin to ease from the second quarter of 2022 and fully reabsorb within the next year “.

At the same time, the demand for chips will continue to grow in the long term, according to the World Semiconductors Trade Statistics (WSTS), which shows, for 2022, a smaller increase, equal to 8.8%.

Contributing to this growth will be, above all, the cloud computing sector which only last year saw an increase in requests for microprocessors by 30% to be able to build data centers.

The other major sector that will continue to suffer from the shortage of microprocessors will be the automotive sector, where chips are a fundamental element for electronic control units.