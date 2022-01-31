EU, from tomorrow the Green pass is valid for 9 months for travel – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, JANUARY 31 – The new EU rules on the validity of the Green pass for travel to Europe, agreed between the heads of state and government last December, come into force from tomorrow, February 1. The certificates will have a validity period of 9 months (270 days) from the completion of the primary vaccination course. “Member States should not provide for a different acceptance period for travel within the European Union”, highlights the Commission, specifying that the standard period of 9 months starts from the second dose while the validity of the pass has not been established. after the booster.



The rules apply only to vaccination certificates used to travel to the EU. “Member States may apply different rules when using the Green pass in a national context, but they are encouraged to align themselves with the acceptance period set at EU level”, underlines Brussels.



The new booster dose coding system will also come into force tomorrow: boosters will be indicated as 3/3 for a booster dose following a 2-dose primary vaccination (with AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech) and 2 / 1 for a booster dose after a single dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or a dose given to a person recovered from Covid. (HANDLE).

