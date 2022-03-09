EU, here is the plan to break away from Russian gas: “In one year we can reduce imports by two thirds”

The European Commission has proposed a new plan to try to detach the EU from its dependence on Russian gas supplies “well before 2030”. The plan also includes the diversification of gas supplies, with the increase in the importation of LNG and gas pipelines from non-Russian suppliers. Also expected to increase production volumes and imports of biomethane and renewable hydrogen as well as measures for energy efficiency and interconnection, thus overcoming the bottlenecks in the European networks which, in fact, isolate the Iberian Peninsula from the rest of the country. European Union. In this way – according to the EU plan – it will be possible to «gradually remove at least 155 billion cubic meters of fossil gas consumption, equivalent to the volume imported from Russia in 2021 ». Almost two thirds of this reduction will be “achieved within a year”. There are also national plans to identify projects that could lead to an acceleration of the energy transition as well as the definition of new renewable energy plants “of pre-eminent public interest” so as to speed up permits and initiatives for the installation of photovoltaic panels on roofs and to develop, among other things, the heat pump supply chain.

Archive cover photo: ANSA / Trans Adriatic Pipeline

