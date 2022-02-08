EU launches chip plan: Europe wants to become a leader in production

Listen to the audio version of the article

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BRUSSELS – In an attempt to compete on equal terms with Asian manufacturers and strengthen the Union’s technological independence, the European Commission today presented, Tuesday 7 February, an initiative with which to relaunch the research and production of microprocessors in the area community. Brussels wants to mobilize up to 43 billion euros in public and private money, in order to double the European market share, bringing it to 20% between now and 2030.

Global leader in the chip industry

«This initiative will change the cards on the table for the global competitiveness of the European single market – explained the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen -. In the short term, the strategy we present today will strengthen our resilience in the face of future crises, allowing us to avoid supply chain disruptions. In the medium term, it will help make Europe an industrial leader in this strategic sector ».

In essence, the project presented by the European Commission provides for a relaunch of research, new rules to protect supplies from abroad and greater coordination between member countries. In 2020, over 1 trillion microprocessors were produced worldwide, or 130 chips per person. However, due to bottlenecks in sourcing from Asia, car-only production in 2020-2021 dropped by a third in some countries.

Yes to public aid

The initiative presented by Brussels foresees the possibility of public aid, but only for plants considered innovative at least in Europe (first-of-a-kind, according to the Community expression). The aid must be necessary, appropriate, and proportionate. Outside this scheme, the traditional rules will apply. The issue of public intervention was the subject of heated negotiations within the European Commission (see Il Sole / 24 Ore of 18 November 2021).

The EU executive’s proposal foresees that in the short term countries will have to coordinate to better prepare themselves for new supply crises. In the medium term, the objective will be to strengthen production in the Community. In the long term, Brussels wants to improve European technological leadership by focusing on research. In a press conference, Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager mentioned the role in research of Belgium and Lithuania.