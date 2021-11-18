EU launches state aid for microchip companies – Europe

BRUSSELS – Today the EU Commission will announce an extension to 30 June 2022 of the Temporary Framework on State Aid which, to combat the pandemic crisis, allows a series of exemptions to the rules of the European Antitrust. This was announced by a note from the European executive. The Commission has also decided to introduce two new measures to create direct incentives for private investments and measures to support solvency.

“In view of the exceptional situation” in the semiconductors sector, “their relevance and supply dependency of a limited number of companies in a difficult geopolitical context, the Commission can foresee theapproval of grants to fill potential funding gaps “, in particular for the creation of European “single structures”. This was announced by the EU executive itself, publishing the revision of the EU rules on state aid to make them more suitable for the challenges of greenery and technology. The aid, the document reads, “would be subject to strong competition safeguards”.

In an effort to push European alliances and champions in industry and also in the semiconductor sector, Brussels “will continue to support the ongoing efforts of states” to elaborate “major pan-European projects of common European interest which – reads the document – jointly overcome market failures by allowing pioneering innovations and infrastructural investments in the main green and digital priorities, namely hydrogen, cloud, health and microelectronics “.

The forthcoming communication on state aid on these pan-European projects will further strengthen their openness, facilitate the participation of SMEs and clarify the criteria for pooling national and EU resources. EU control of mergers “will continue” to “allow companies to reach a larger scale, ensuring that markets remain competitive and supply chains diversified.” In addition, the Antitrust Authority allows companies to “join forces to carry out their research and development efforts, design, manufacture and market products, or jointly purchase products or services that they may need for their operations.”

“Every case” of public subsidies for the semiconductor sector “will be vigorously evaluated” to “avoid a race for subsidies within the EU and beyond”. He said it there Vice President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager presenting the revision of the EU rules on state aid. In the semiconductor sector, “self-sufficiency is an illusion: when you think about the scope of what is needed, it is clear that no country and no company can do it alone, but we cannot even rely on a single country or company” he said. added.