EU: Nursery manager charged with making and possessing child pornography | News from Mexico

United States.- A manager of a day care of the Bronx, in New York, has been accused of making child pornography with at least one of the children who have been in your care. New York police are currently searching more possible victims.

Silfredo Castillo Martínez, 32, directed ua nursery from home on Decatur Ave. near E. Gun Hill Road in Norwood, that is until May 3, when police arrested him on multiple charges related to possession and promotion of child pornography.

New York police computer crime investigators suspected that Castillo Martinez trafficked in child pornography since July 2011. Police said they found one of the children in a video She went to the nursery at her expense.

The boy was 12 years old at the time, an NYPD spokesman said.

Castillo Martínez worked with older school-age children in the back of the center, which doubled as Lina’s Garden Day Care, said neighbor Jessica Biel, whose 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter used to attend the center.

It’s disgusting. I trust him. I really did. I am amazed. My kids have been in his daycare for years,” Biel said. “My son really loved him. He was in his after school program, in the back. All the kids in the nursery loved him.”

“He was in charge of the children in the back. Until this moment, it was the best show nursery school we had,” she added.

On Monday night, a sign hung on the center’s front door with a note handwritten in blue marker that read: “We are temporarily closed.”

Biel said detectives and workers from the city’s Administration for Children’s Services have interviewed your son about the arrest.

“I am amazed. it was very scary. I have never talked to my children about intimacy. They are just little kids,” she said. “I have to send my children to daycare. I do not have any other option. I have to work. I pray to God that nothing has been done to them”.

State records show that Castillo Martinez was first licensed to operate a daycare center in October 2019. His center had with the capacity to care for 12 children between 6 weeks and 12 years of ageas well as four other school-age children.

Silfredo Castillo Martinez



His license was suspended on May 5 as a result of his arrest and the charges against him, records show, and is stopped on $300,000 bond or $100,000 cash bond.

Police released the photo of Castillo Martinez on Monday and ask anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.