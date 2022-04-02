EU puts pressure on electricity reform

The trade representative of the United States, Katherine Tai, reported yesterday that “all available options” are already being studied under the T-MEC in the face of the energy policy undertaken by the Mexican government, and assured congressmen that it is already informed on the subject. .

The US official’s statements came at the same time that John Kerry, White House climate envoy, met in Mexico City with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss the same reform initiative. In a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Tai was questioned by the committee’s chairman, Ron Wyden, about what the Trade Representation (USTR) is doing in the face of Mexico’s non-compliance with the chapters of the trilateral treaty, in particular in energy and environmental matters.

“My commitment is that the T-MEC must be applied and implemented in all its chapters. That is an organizing principle of our work”, said the head of the USTR.

In addition, she declared herself “deeply concerned about what has happened at the legislative and regulatory level in the Mexican energy industry in recent months.”

The trade representative assured that she herself has already informed the López Obrador government that the options are being studied based on the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) in the face of actions such as the energy reform.

Meanwhile, when leaving the National Palace, Kerry assured that in his meeting, in which US businessmen and Ambassador Ken Salazar also participated, ideas were proposed to advance effectively in the electrical reform that is being discussed in Mexico.

After four hours of meeting, he stated that the issue of energy reform is on the table.

“We will follow up with our ambassador Salazar, we will propose ideas on how these reforms can best reflect the possibilities to advance effectively,” he said.

In addition, he explained that Salazar will lead a work team in Mexico, in connection with the White House, to ensure that what comes out of this reform effort reflects the best way forward for both countries.

Kerry thanked López Obrador for the meeting, which he described as intense, in which the two parties agreed on the need for a transformation towards clean energy.

For his part, President López Obrador assured that his meeting with Kerry and a group of American businessmen was “beneficial” and “necessary”.