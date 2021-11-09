EU ready to raise GDP growth estimates. With 3 risks on the horizon

Listen to the audio version of the article

A robust recovery, with GDP recovering to pre-pandemic levels by December, and the ECB-Recovery fund tandem that gives countries time for reforms, in order to relaunch economies beyond the mere goal of recovering pre-Covid levels . This is the scenario that Frankfurt, Brussels and the Eurozone capitals aim to confirm.

This week, Thursday 11 November, the European Commission will publish the new growth estimates. And that will be an opportunity to take stock of the state of health of the economies. It seems obvious a better revision of the growth for the Eurozone, 4.8% and 4.5% in 2021 and 2022, while for Italy the most recent figures from Brussels indicated a + 5% for 2021 which will be retouched at ‘upward.

Gentiloni: strong growth but also high uncertainty

Also because at present there is no shortage of unknowns, which could affect the recovery. Economic growth in the EU “continues to appear strong”, but the prospects are dominated by “high uncertainty”, with “some significant risks of worsening”, said recently the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni. «We – he added on the occasion of the Eurogroup – are in a strong recovery, with a positive outlook. But at the same time we are closely following the evolution “of two elements:” the trend of the pandemic and inflation, also due to the increase in energy prices.

The third unknown that could weigh on the recovery are bottlenecks in global trade, which risk holding back the manufacturing sector.

Unknown inflation

The first challenge is called “inflation”: once again at a gallop in recent months, driven by energy increases, it could upset the ECB’s roadmap. Also because the rush in consumer prices could be less temporary than expected. A substantial upward revision of the Commission’s inflation estimates is certain. It is the ECB that has to deal with this immediately, postponing any decision on the next monetary policy moves to the meeting on 16 December.