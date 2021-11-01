EU reform: clash between national capitals and recovery of primary surpluses

By Domenico Moro / L’ordinenuovo.it

Following the pandemic, the European rules of the Stability and Growth Pact were suspended, which impose the upper limit of the deficit at 3% of GDP and that of the debt at 60% of GDP, to allow states to cope with the most serious crisis since end of the Second World War. Consequently, the deficit and above all the debt of European countries have increased considerably. In particular, public debt has reached an average of 100% in the euro area and 156% in Italy (2020).

The suspension of European bonds will end in 2022. This poses serious European debt management problems. In particular, the rule that requires countries with excessive debt to reduce it by one twentieth per year for the portion exceeding 60% creates problems. This would oblige a country like Italy to achieve budget surplus of 6-7% per year. In clearer words, it would force draconian cuts in public spending and significant tax increases, at a time when the European economy has yet to recover from the epochal crisis it has plunged into. This is neither feasible nor sensible. Also because the cost of debt, that is the interest that the States have to pay on it, has gone from 12% at the beginning of the 1990s, when the Maastricht rules were created, to 3% today. To say this is not just any “sovereignist”, but Klaus Regling, former negotiator of the debt rule at the time of Maastricht and current director of the European stability mechanism, the ESM.

In view of these problems, the European Commission has started a two-month process that should lead to a reform of the rules of the Stability Pact. The discussion sees the European countries divided into two camps. On the one hand there are the so-called “frugal”, eight Northern European countries which, led by Holland, want to keep the rules on debt and deficit as they are. On the other hand, there are the Mediterranean countries, France, Italy and Spain, which are about to change those rules. Germany, by far the most important country in Europe, is not one of the frugal, but the SPD-green-liberal coalition, which is expected to lead the country in the coming years, has already made it known that it intends to work on the basis of existing rules .

But let’s see what are the proposals to modify the European rules that are circulating in the ongoing discussion. The most popular are three. The first, as proposed by the French economy minister Bruno Le Maire, assumes a differentiated approach by country to debt reduction. It is not possible to apply the same rules to countries with debt situations and to different economies, in particular that of reducing debt by one twentieth per year for twenty years.

The second assumes a golden rule that transfers expenses for ecological and digital transformations from the calculation of the debt. This would make it possible to keep investment spending high without exceeding the limits of the deficit. In this regard, just think that European spending of 350 billion per year is expected for green investments alone. Finally, the Mediterranean countries would like to transform the Next generation EU program from a one-off measure, due to the exceptional nature of the crisis, into a real European budget that provides the fiscal pillar of the EU, which in turn would represent the prerequisite for achieving the much desired and still distant banking and financial market union.

Regarding these proposals, however, there are some observations to be made, which are at least of three types. The first is the most obvious: the aforementioned reform proposals will find opposition from the eight “frugal” and from Germany. These countries believe that investments are not financed by debt, but by the profits they generate, taxes or spending cuts. Debt is always unhealthy, regardless of rates and economic growth. Not to mention that, again according to the “frugal”, the principle of equal treatment of the debt between the various countries is not touched because it is a guarantee against the fragmentation of the single market, competition and the Union. The second point concerns the fact that the transformation of NGEU into the core of the European budget would borrow the methods of disbursement of funds from the rules of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The latter, in fact, binds disbursements not only to the verification of investments but above all to the implementation of reforms, which are the poisoned fruit of the proposal, because they are real anti-people counter-reforms, such as those on pensions, labor costs, on taxes, etc. Therefore, it would be a question of stabilizing a mechanism of pressure and conditioning, in an obviously neoliberal sense, of the social policies of the EU countries. The third point concerns the beneficiaries of the expenditure. The golden rule on ecological and digital transformation would benefit companies and not the majority of the population. After all, it has been seen that the Italian Pnrr allocates most of the funds for ecology (59.5 billion equal to 31.1%) and digitalization (40.32 billion, equal to 21.1%), while it allocates to health a small part of the funds (8%), which, among other things, are partly aimed at private healthcare. This is an actual dowry of 15.6 billion (plus 2.9 billion from the complementary fund and 1.7 from React Eu), very far from the need of 64 billion reported by the Minister of Health, Speranza.

What appears to be taking place is a clash between states and fractions of national capital. On the one hand, there are Germany and the “frugal” and, on the other hand, the Mediterranean countries, led by France and Italy. The objective, for the Mediterranean countries, which have suffered the most from the blows of the crisis and are penalized by higher debts, is to have sufficient state resources to support their capital. The rule on a possible transfer of digital and ecological investments goes in this sense, as well as the measures envisaged by the Italian government: the allocation of 6 billion to finance a new three-year stabilization of the tax bonus for Transition 4.0, support for the internationalization of companies , the refinancing of Sabatini for the purchase of capital goods and the guarantee fund for SMEs. All this will not fail to impact on the rest of spending, starting with the social one and the social safety nets, which will suffer cuts to allow the public deficit to be contained. The statement by Daniele Franco, Minister of Economy, is significant in this sense: due to the expected increase in interest rates, in the coming years it will be necessary to return to the usual primary surpluses in pre-Covid Italy. Recall that the realization of the primary surpluses implies that, net of interest expenses, the expenses of the state are lower than the revenues. Therefore, the return to the past is taken for granted in a more or less short time. Europe is the only possible horizon, as Mario Draghi recently recalled. The proposals that your government is promoting in Europe concern the increase in expenditure for certain sectors and not for others. For example, Draghi does not fail to recall the need for a single European defense, which should provide the basis for a common international policy of the EU both on the political-diplomatic and on the commercial level. This will require an increase in military spending which will result in the cutting of other items of the state budget. The interest of the social sectors that support Draghi is aimed at strengthening European integration and not loosening it, by proceeding to the creation of a unitary budget and taxation that are the basis of a united financial and banking market, which will lead to centralization and strengthening of European capital vis-à-vis its major competitors, the US and China.

In conclusion, we are not at the gates of a true and radical reform of the EU, but rather in front of a reform limited to favoring some pieces of European capital in greater difficulty and which leaves substantially intact (indeed in some ways strengthens it) the role and a function of the European budget rules aimed at compressing direct, indirect (welfare) and deferred (pensions) wages. This is a further proof of the unreformability of the EU and the centrality of overcoming the EU and the euro in an overall policy of antagonism with respect to the capitalist mode of production as it is configured in Europe. The struggle against the existing order, in fact, cannot be separated from the concrete modalities in which the accumulation of capital takes place.

