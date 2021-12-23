EU roaming: here’s how it changes from 1 January 2022! Spoiler: it will be more convenient

We have already seen over the past few years what this means Roaming Zero. Basically it is nothing more than the name given by the authorities to the possibility of surf the internet even when traveling abroad in European countries without having to pay a surplus compared to the classic rate. The European regulation does nothing but “leave” navigation free with the same rates that each user usually uses in their country of residence. However, this is not unlimited but rather roaming has a limit which varies according to the monthly expense that the user pays to the operator for his offer in the country of residence.

Here, since last 2019, this limit has been raised, as required by the Regulations, and with the arrival of 2022 some things will change, to the benefit of the user (strange but true).

Roaming Zero: here’s how it will change in 2022

Starting from the new year 2022, all those who will move around Europe will be able to take advantage of the advantages brought by the new measures that the European Union has recently introduced. In this the Roaming Like At Home Regulation provides for improved conditions of rates from year to year for all European customers until next 30 June 2022. This means that the conditions of the bundles such as the limit of data traffic that can be used with your offer will only increase while the cost of the so-called extra threshold will decrease in case of exceeding the limits. According to the Regulation, the will of the European Union is to raise the ceiling to 1 ?? for each Giga as early as next 2027 allowing citizens to have a drastic reduction in travel costs.

What changes in this 2022? In the meantime, you should know that as of January 1, 2022, all those traveling to member countries of the European Union will be able, as required by the Regulation, to have their own national rate for calls and SMS. While for data traffic the price rate will decrease by switching to 2.50 ?? for each GB compared to the current 3 ??.

We have always seen that to calculate how much data traffic it is possible to use when traveling, it is necessary to use a mathematical formula that takes into account the amount of one’s own monthly national rate with the coefficient equal to 3 or 3 ?? for Gigabyte which instead will become 2.5 from 1 January 2022. So in a more practical way, here is the formula that will apply from next 2022:

Gigabytes available overseas = (Domestic monthly rate amount / 2.5) x 2

In this way, for example, if you pay 12 ?? per month for the tariff in Italy, when you travel abroad (in the member countries of the European Union) you will have 9.6GB of data traffic available from the aforementioned formula. Until now, however, it was possible to have 8GB with the coefficient of 3 ?? to gigabytes.

And that’s not all because from next 1 July 2022 the coefficient will decrease again and will become 2. This means that with the same monthly national expenditure of 12 ?? you can have the beauty of 12GB of data traffic for travel abroad. And still there roadmap of declining coefficient will continue like this:

July 1, 2022 – 2.00 ?? to gigabytes

January 1, 2023 – 1.80 ?? to gigabytes

January 1, 2024 – 1.55 ?? to gigabytes

January 1, 2025 – 1.30 ?? to gigabytes

January 1, 2026 – 1.10 ?? to gigabytes

January 1, 2027 – 1.00 ?? to gigabytes

In this case, therefore, from next January 2027 all those who spend for example 12 ?? per month for their tariff in Italy they will be able to consume the beauty of 24GB of data traffic against the current 8GB. An important upgrade that seeks to minimize the expense of surplus in navigation when abroad, at least in Europe. Clearly, for those who, from the formula, will obtain a GB value higher than their national proposal, they will not be able to have more GB but will be able to take advantage of the limit of the national rate. Not only can that happen some operators propose bundles of giga abroad included in the rate and which may be higher than the value resulting from the formula view, to the benefit of the end user.

Finally we remind you which are the countries that are defined as valid for EU Roaming and therefore in which the rule of the formula for the calculation of Roaming Zero and of one’s own national tariff applies:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, (including Guadeloupe, French Guiana, La Reunion, Mayotte, Martinique) Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Holland, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Hungary.