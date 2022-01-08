EU rules on gas. So Italy risks saying goodbye to 10 billion in aid

The stringent European classification rules stigmatized at the moment in the draft of the Green Deal Commission could leave Italy out of the list of financial benefits: a spending commitment of around 10 billion that should come from the EU but which would instead remain in the coffers of Brussels excluding our country from the possibility of building new plants for 20 thousand megawatts. Yes, because, according to what we read in the Sole 24 Ore, none of the made in Italy projects, at least in terms of sustainability, seem to satisfy the constraints of the so-called taxonomy as explained following a careful check between companies in the energy segment and experts in the sector. . In the Peninsula, 48 investments are currently underway for the transition of coal to methane gas plants: the most impressive are in Brindisi Sud Cerano, La Spezia, Monfalcone for A2A and Civitavecchia for Enel. Analyzing the dictates of Brussels it would seem that the program being defined favors those projects, and therefore those countries, which are currently much more exposed to coal than we are: Poland, the Czech Republic or Germany. At the same time, the French project is also being facilitated to maintain substantial investments in nuclear power and increase those on methane. With these assumptions, France would also be far ahead of us in terms of green bonds and incentives for new sustainability. Italy in the list of recipients would pocket at most a few green projects for plants of marginal weight which, however, are not yet foreseen today.

This is how much constraints and limits weigh. The European draft establishes that to meet the financing requirements, the methane power plant project to replace a coal power plant must be able to emit less than 270 grams of carbon dioxide for every kilowatt hour produced (or emit 550 kilos of CO2. per year for each kilowatt installed). From 2030, emissions will have to drop below 100 grams per kilowatt hour produced: a utopian goal even using the latest generation turbines. At this point, some cogeneration plant could come back into play, which would produce both mechanical energy and heat, or other installations based on the integrated use of blue hydrogen such as that of Marghera Fusina. In this specific case, emissions could decrease thanks to the storage of carbon dioxide, or the use of biomethane production. The last possibility to grab resources to commit to energy conversion is to set up small high-emission gas plants, assisted by further hybrid renewable plants to be used alternately. Yes, all eligible candidates, but which have not yet been definitively put on paper or established the concrete times of realization. However, there are some standing technical tables in the various energy-intensive efficiency realities. Between managers and economists in the sector, the path to follow is clear: it follows a sort of facilitated financial autarky referring to the internal market so as to bypass those systems that have moved late with respect to Italy and with still smoky projects, but which will be assisted by community resources. Too bad that, just a year ago, the EU plan should have included a homogeneous and indistinct transition mechanism towards cleaner energies.