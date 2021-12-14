EU sanctions Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group

Listen to the audio version of the article

EU foreign ministers have adopted a series of sanctions against the Wagner Group, the Russian-based company that supplies mercenaries. 8 people and three connected entities are under fire. The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and dispatched military operatives to conflict zones around the world (including Libya) “to fuel violence, plunder natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights law,” indicates the EU Council. According to ministers, the group is involved in activities of “destabilization” and violation of human rights in Libya, Mali, Syria and Ukraine.

The Russian government has always said that it has nothing to do with Wagner, however the European opinion is of the opposite opinion. The EU Council indicates that people under sanctions are involved in serious violations of human rights, including torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings, or in destabilizing activities in some of the countries in which they operate, including Libya, Syria, Ukraine ( Donbas) and Central African Republic. The group “is spreading its malign influence elsewhere, particularly in the Sahel region. For these reasons the group constitutes a threat to the people in the countries where they are present, the wider region and to the European Union ”. The sanctions consist in the freezing of assets held in the EU, in the ban on entry into the Union.

The condemnation of the G7

Russia must be aware that “further military aggression against Ukraine” would have “enormous consequences and severe costs in response”. The foreign ministers of the G7 and the high representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, once again condemned the military presence of Moscow on the borders with Ukraine and the “aggressive rhetoric” against Kiev on 12 December.

The EU would be considering a new block of economic sanctions against Moscow together with the US and the UK, heralding a “clear signal” against any bellicose intentions by Russia. From Moscow, Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov replies that Russia is ready for “confrontation” if NATO does not formally guarantee that it will not expand to the East, even though President Vladimir Putin has opened a face-to-face in presence with his US counterpart Joe Biden.

Putin: available to meet Biden

In the meantime, tensions between the US, the EU and Russia continue to grow, exploding with the presence of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine and the fear of a military escalation towards Kiev. Ukraine estimates that at least 100,000 Russian soldiers are deployed at the border, a concentration of forces that heralds new moves by the Kremlin against the country. Russia has repeatedly declared that it has no intention of invading Ukraine and accuses Kiev of having mobilized its army to counter the separatists in the eastern part of the country.